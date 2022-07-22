US Army General Urges Global Cooperation To Tackle China And Safeguard Int'l Security

There should be global cooperation to fully address international security against China’s threat, said Glen David VanHerck, who serves as the commander of both the United States Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command. On Thursday, while attending Aspen Security Forum, VanHerck stated that there are no “regional problems anymore” and termed China as a “global problem”. Moreover, he also revealed that the US is under attack “every day” in the information space.

VanHerck said, “There are no regional problems anymore. China is a global problem today and we need to collaborate globally to fully address international security." However, the US general noted that Washington has an “asymmetric advantage” over China which is America's network of allies. Addressing both China and Russia, VanHerck noted that both nations lack such a network.

“Our asymmetric advantage is our network of allies and partners. China and Russia don't have that,” he said.

China calls on US to honour its commitments

VanHerck’s remarks against China came after Beijing’s envoy expressed the mainland’s discontentment with Washington in the same forum. Chinese ambassador to the US, Qin Gang on Wednesday accused Washington of undermining the “One China” policy by supporting Taiwan.

Qin also called on the US to “honour” its commitments with actions and fully implement the ‘One China policy.’ The Chinese envoy also noted the US adhering to the policy is the only way that Taiwan and China and have a “peaceful reunification.”

“We urge the United States to honour its commitments with actions and to fully implement the One China policy. Only through the adherence to that policy can a long and lasting peaceful reunification happen of mainland China and Taiwan,” Qin said.

“People on both banks of the Taiwan Strait, are our compatriots. The last thing we would like to do is to fight our compatriots, so we will do everything we can with the greatest sincerity to achieve a peaceful reunification,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Qin’s remarks at the forum came from the backdrop of sore US-China ties over a range of issues including Taiwan. The self-ruled democratic island has emerged at the forefront of the bilateral relations between Beijing and Washington in recent months. While China considers Taiwan as its own “breakaway province”, it is to note that Beijing has never ruled the island. Beijing has even mentioned using force several times to claim authority over Taiwan.

Image: AP