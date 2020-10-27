US Army Says It Killed 7 Al-Qaida Leaders In Syria, Vows 'to Target Terrorist Outfits'

The United States Army on October 26 informed that it has killed seven senior leaders of al-Qaida near Idlib in Syria in an airstrike. The US Army Central Command spokesperson Maj. Beth Riordan on Monday said that the military killed seven senior members of al-Qaida last week without revealing the names of the leaders. Riordan said that the killing of these leaders would hamper the organization's ability to further carry out global terrorist attacks.

'Will continue to target al-Qaida'

"Al-Qaida in Syria takes advantage of the instability to establish and maintain safe havens to coordinate terrorist activities across the country. With our allies and partners, we will continue to target al-Qaida and other terrorist organizations," Riordan added. According to the Associated Press, the United States Army had also conducted an airstrike against al-Qaida members in Syria, near Idlib, on October 15.

The United States, along with its allies is fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and every now and then it indulges in other operations as well. The United States is today celebrating the one year anniversary of the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the first Caliph of the ISIL. Baghdadi reportedly self-detonated a suicide vest after being cornered by US armed forces officials in Idlib, Syria last year.

Two days ago a senior al-Qaida propagandist Husam Abd al-Rauf was killed by Afghanistan security forces in the eastern part of the country. According to the Associated Press, the killed terrorist was on the FBI's most-wanted terrorist list. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security intelligence service took to Twitter on Sunday, where it claimed that the security forces have killed Husam Abd al-Rauf in a raid in Ghazni province.

(With inputs from AP, Image Credit: AP)

