US Warns Americans Residing In US Of 'arbitrary Arrests' As It Renews Travel Advisory

On September 13, the United States urged the Americans to "reconsider" travelling to China or Hing Kong in an official advisory accessed by the Associated Press. US State Department warned people about the risk of “arbitrary detention” and “arbitrary enforcement of local laws", citing China's recent arrest of the 12 Hong Kongers who tried to flee to Taiwan. The warnings come after the United States recently eased travel restrictions to China, noting the People’s Republic progress in the containment of the novel coronavirus disease. US state department upgraded the travel advisory from the blanket warning, saying, the People's Republic of China has resumed business operations across the nation, including schools, and the improved COVID-19 situation in a statement. Although, the State Department reminded citizens about the risk of arbitrary detentions and asked them to return from mainland China and Hong Kong, to "come home if possible".

“US citizens traveling or residing in China or Hong Kong, maybe detained without access to US consular services or information about their alleged crime. US citizens may be subjected to prolonged interrogations and extended detention without due process of law,” the new advisory read, according to an AP report.

[A woman carries an American flag during a protest outside the US Consulate in Hong Kong. Credit: AP]

Earlier, the United States imposed visa restrictions on the People’s Republic of China (PRC) individuals responsible for the large-scale reclamation, construction, or militarization of disputed outposts in the South China Sea. It said in a press release that any working individuals in China that were directly or indirectly involved in coercion against Southeast Asian claimants to inhibit their access to offshore resources will be inadmissible into the United States. The family members of such individuals will also be denied entry in the US, it said. Further, the US Department of Commerce had added over 24 PRC state-owned enterprises to the Entity List, including several subsidiaries of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC).

“The People’s Republic of China must not be allowed to use state-owned enterprises as weapons to impose an expansionist agenda,” the US State Department made clear in the statement.

China's victory over COVID-19

However, earlier, acknowledging China’s control of the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department updated the travel advice after Xi Jinping held an official triumphant ceremony declaring the nation’s victory over the coronavirus. While US President Trump has repeatedly held China responsible for the health crisis and has lashed out at Xi Jinping’s communist party, the US has faced heavy criticism about the handling of the pandemic two months ahead of the elections in the US.

(Image Credit: AP)