US Asks Citizens To Avoid Unnecessary Travel To Mali Amid 'increased Military Activity'

As Mali moves an inch closer to its second coup in less than a year, the United States issued a fresh travel advisory for its citizens residing in the African country. On May 25, the US Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs issued a statement asserting that it has received information on surging military activity in the region and subsequently urged citizens to avoid “non-essential travel” to the region and also keep a watch on local media for updates on the growing conflict. “US citizens are encouraged to avoid non-essential travel inside the city at this time, and monitor local media for updates,” said the department in a statement.

#Bamako #Mali: The U.S. Embassy has received reports of increased military activity in Bamako. U.S. citizens are encouraged to avoid non-essential travel inside the city at this time, and monitor local media for updates. https://t.co/xb5xxJcmkB pic.twitter.com/RgsK8NhwUg — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) May 24, 2021

Coup Underway

The African country plunged into its worst constitutional crisis nine months ago after a military coup overthrew the country’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. Later on, as international pressure ramped up, the Malian military handed the power to an interim government that pledge to hold fresh elections in 18 months. However, on May 24, Al Jazeera reported that Malian Armed Forces detained the country’s President Bah Ndaw along with prime minister Moctar Ouane of the caretaking government.

The mutiny has now sparked a slew of heated response from the international community. On May 25, a joint statement issued along with the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS and other members of the international community called for the immediate release of President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane. According to AP, the detained Malian leaders have been kept at the Kati military headquarters. The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) also reacted to this and said, "We are closely monitoring events and remain committed to supporting the transition. We call for calm and demand the immediate and unconditional release of the President and the Prime Minister. Those who hold them will have to answer for their actions."

I am deeply concerned by news of detention of civilian leaders of the Malian transition. I call for calm & their unconditional release. My Special Representative is working closely with ECOWAS, the AU & all other international actors supporting the ongoing political transition. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 25, 2021

A month earlier, the military coup had taken over after mutinous soldiers encircled the home of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and fired shots into the air. He had later resigned on national television under coercion, stating that he did not want the blood to be shed in order for him to stay in office.

Image: AP