US Asks Myanmar Military To Release Detained Journalists And Protesters

US on Thursday asked the military in Myanmar to immediately release the detained journalists and protesters as it steeped up the condemnation against the human rights violation in the Southeast Asian country. In a statement released by US Secretary of state Antony Blinken, the Biden administration called the situation in Burma “troubling” and of “great concern.” Meanwhile, at a presser, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “The detainment of journalists, the targeting of journalists and dissidents is certainly something that is of great concern to the president, to the secretary of state, and to every member of our administration.”

US spokesperson for the state department Ned Price said at a press conference that he was “deeply saddened” by the military coup and the crackdown against the pro-pro-democracy demonstrators, including the violence that killed dozens. “This latest escalation in violence demonstrates the fact of the junta’s complete disregard for their own people, for the people of Burma,” he was quoted saying by AP. “It is unacceptable”, he said.

In response to shocking and deadly violence against protestors in Burma, @CommerceGov is announcing further restrictions to constrain the Burmese military regime's access to U.S. goods and technology. We call for the restoration of democracy in Burma. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 4, 2021

Further, in a statement cited by the AP, Price said, “We [Biden administration] are deeply concerned about the increasing attacks on and arrest of journalists.” Calling on the military junta in Burma to release the detained he added, “We call on the military to immediately release these individuals and to cease their intimidation and harassment of the media and others who are unjustly detained for doing nothing more than their job, for doing nothing more than exercising their universal rights.”

The U.S. is taking action against those responsible for the coup in Burma. Today @CommerceGov announced further restrictions to impose costs on the Burmese military regime. We'll continue to take action against the junta and call for democracy in Burma. https://t.co/QBqEZfirC9 — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) March 4, 2021

US sanctions Myanmar

Biden administration asked the US Commerce Department to impose trade sanctions on Myanmar’s Ministry of Defense and Home Affairs, including two corporations linked with Myanmar’s armed forces. This comes after State Department spokesman Ned Price urged Myanmar’s armed forces to exercise maximum restraint’ as he cautioned against repercussions. Further, Price asked China to use its influence and bring the situation in Myanmar under control.US sanctions come a day after the Myanmar military forces killed dozens in one of the worst days of violence, which was condemned by the United Nations.

“Commerce is reviewing potential additional measures as warranted by the military’s actions,” the department warned in a press release Thursday afternoon. “The U.S. government will continue to hold perpetrators of the coup responsible for their actions.”

