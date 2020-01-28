US Asks Militant Group Taliban For A Long-term Agreement On Reduction Of Violence

The United States officials negotiating in the Doha talks have reportedly asked the Taliban to agree to a long-term reduction in violence before inking a peace deal. According to reports, the extremist group Taliban had agreed to a short-term reduction on violence and they have now shared the demands of the US with their leaders to come to a conclusion.

Hope for a positive outcome

According to reports, a former member of the Taliban, Maulana Jalaluddin Shinwari said that United States envoy Zalmay Khalilzad had asked the Taliban that there should be a mutual agreement on reducing violence. Shinwari further added that the militant group is holding talks with its leaders and there is hope for a positive outcome.

According to reports, the latest developments come at a time when a few Afghan politicians announce a National Reconciliation plan, which has been tabled to build a structure to represent Afghanistan in the intra-Afghan dialogues.

Earlier, US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said that the United States has paused talks with extremist group Taliban after the group orchestrated an attack on an American base in Afghanistan that claimed the lives of two people. Khalilzad expressed his anger on the attack that took place in Bagram, adding that the talks between the US and Taliban will resume after the group consult their leaders on the concerned topic.

Taliban should show their willingness

Khalilzad posted a tweet in which he said that the extremist group should show that they are willing to establish a peaceful environment in Afghanistan.

(1/2) When I met the Talibs today, I expressed outrage about yesterday’s attack on Bagram, which recklessly killed two and wounded dozens of civilians. #Taliban must show they are willing & able to respond to Afghan desire for peace. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) December 12, 2019

A Taliban orchestrated suicide attack on an under-construction medical facility located near Bagram, a major US base north of Kabul, claimed the lives of two people. According to reports, the suicide bomber struck the base by detonating his bomb-packed vehicle just outside a hospital. The attack came despite talks that had resumed between the US and Taliban.

(with inputs from agencies)