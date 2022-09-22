US Asserts Nuclear Deal Not Possible If Iran Opposes IAEA Probe Into Unexplained Uranium

Robert Malley, the US Special Envoy to Iran, stressed on Wednesday that there will be no chance of a return to the nuclear deal, if Tehran persists in demanding that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) cease a probe into unexplained traces of uranium found in the country. He said that Iran rekindled an unrelated issue with the UN's nuclear watchdog over its assessment of traces of uranium detected at undeclared locations.

"Either Iran resolves it by cooperating with the IAEA or it won’t be resolved. If that’s the position that Iran sticks to, there can’t be a deal," Malley told Israel’s Channel 12 News, as per The Times of Israel. According to reports, the IAEA has repeatedly asked Iran to provide information regarding artificial uranium particles discovered at undisclosed facilities. The UN nuclear watchdog has claimed that Iran maintained a structured nuclear weapons programme until 2003. As a signatory to the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran is required to explain the radioactive traces and give guarantees that they are not being used as part of a nuclear weapons programme.

US 'trampled upon' Tehran's nuclear agreement: Iranian President

In August, the European Union (EU) presented a final draft of the agreement to revive the stalled nuclear deal. Following this, both Iran and the US responded to the draft, with Washington decrying Iran's response as a "backward" step. Meanwhile, addressing the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused the US of "trampling upon" Tehran's nuclear accord with world powers. Iran also claims it never received the billions of dollars in sanctions relief it was promised in exchange for the restrictions on its nuclear programme that was part of the 2015 agreement, negotiated under the Obama administration.

US & Iran at loggerheads over stalled nuclear deal

It should be noted that tensions between the US and Iran are on the rise over the stalled 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), popularly called the Iran nuclear deal. Earlier in July, Iran stated that the US needs to show "in practice" that it intends the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement. Notably, the ties between the two nations have severed ever since former US President Donald Trump-led administration unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, and also reimposed sanctions on Iran’s oil sector citing Tehran's breach of the terms and obligations under the agreement.

Image: AP