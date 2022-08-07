US Assures Military Assistance To Philippines If Attacked In South China Sea

The United States, on Saturday, assured the Philippines to provide all kinds of support, including the military if attacked in the South China Sea. The major development came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with newly appointed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other top officials in Manila. The crucial meeting with the Philippines came as China started military exercises near Taiwan borders in the backdrop of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei. On Friday, Beijing also cut off contacts with the Pentagon on several crucial issues, including climate cooperation.

"An armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels and aircraft will invoke US mutual defense commitments under that treaty," Blinken told a news conference, as per AP.



"The Philippines is an irreplaceable friend, partner, and ally to the United States," he added.

Blinken lambasts China over firing of ballistic missiles

The US official further maintained that the Biden administration really wants to engage with China on issues of global concern but the same zeal was not exhibited by Beijing. "We should not hold hostage cooperation on matters of global concern because of differences between our two countries. Others are rightly expecting us to continue to work on issues that matter to the lives and livelihood of their people as well as our own," he stressed.

According to Blinken, China “doesn’t punish the United States by closing contacts in climate issues but it punishes the whole world". "The world’s largest carbon emitter is now refusing to engage in combating the climate crisis," Blinken said, adding that China’s firing of ballistic missiles that landed in waters surrounding Taiwan was a dangerous and destabilising action.

"What happens to the Taiwan Strait affects the entire region. In many ways it affects the entire world because the Strait, like the South China Sea, is a critical waterway," he noted.

Pelosi's trip 'just demonstrated the intensity of conflict', says Macros

On the other hand, the Philippines President praised the vital relationship between Manila and Washington and said he believed Pelosi's trip "did not raise the intensity" of a situation that was already volatile. Marcos said Pelosi's trip "just demonstrated ... the intensity of that conflict." "We have been at that level for a good while, but we have sort of got used to the idea," Channel NewsAsia quoted the Philippines President as saying ahead of a closed-door meeting.

It is worth mentioning that Blinken was the first top US official who visited Manila as US-Philippines ties were shaken by overtures towards Beijing by Marcos' predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte. Moreover, the visit was considered crucial due to China's recent provocative action against Taiwan.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)