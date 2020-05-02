US: Atlanta Restaurants Refuse To Reopen Despite Georgia Governor Kemp's Orders

More than 120 restaurants in Atlanta have reportedly refused to open businesses despite Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s announcement to lift restrictions this week amid the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurant owners in Atlanta and Savannah that operate more than 120 restaurants said that they were against the state law that allowed the dining rooms to resume operations. They started the “#GAHospitalityTogether” initiative to oppose the reopening that includes award-winning chefs from across the country, as per the reports.

In an official statement released, the businesses planned a model in the best interest of employees, the guests, and the community to keep the restaurants closed to safeguard the health of employees and visitors, as per media reports. The statement was reportedly drafted by an acclaimed dining businessman Ryan Pernice, founder of RO Hospitality, which operates restaurants including Table & Main in Roswell, Georgia. Opposing the governor’s decisions, the award-winning chef Linton Hopkins took to his official handle on Twitter to protest against the reopening of the establishment.

My fellow Atlantans, please do not mistake our @GovKemp’s allowance of these businesses to reopen as justification for gathering at these businesses. The data shows we are not close to being through this. The death toll will rise because of this. #prayer — Linton Hopkins (@chefhopkins) April 24, 2020

Restaurants refused to "reopen"

Hopkins, who owns the Atlanta-based Hopkins & Company restaurant group with several posh foods joins operating under his company told a local media that the industry does not have “one voice but many”. He added that it’s not the unified decision of the restaurants to open right now when it wasn’t safe. Further, he urged other businesses to refrain from resuming businesses against the orders of the state defying Governor Kemp’s instructions as he said the “deaths will rise” in his post on twitter.

According to the new guidelines, Georgia ordered the restaurants to operate at 50 per cent capacity and asked the businesses to “reopen” with over 1000 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus reported on a single day on May 1, US media reported. The restaurants published a full-page ad in a leading newspaper declaring that it is in their best interest to keep closed, and they will not open, according to media reports.

