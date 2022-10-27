US Attempting To Destabilise Situation In Territories Bordering Afghanistan, Claims Russia

Russia has claimed that the US is attempting to destabilise the situation on territories bordering Afghanistan. "Now, the United States and its allies continue to play their geopolitical games, carefully contributing to the destabilization of the situation both in Afghanistan and on the territories bordering it," said Oleg Syromolotov, Russia's deputy prime minister, as per a report by the Sputnik. The deputy Russian foreign minister added that the US was implementing the concept of "controlled chaos".

Afghanistan descended into chaos in August, 2021 when US troops made a hasty withdrawal from the region. As the US troops withdrew in a haphazard manner, the Taliban took over Kabul and gained control of Afghanistan as the government of Afghanistan collapsed. The US entered into Afghanistan after the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Centre, to pursue the Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, who was being sheltered by the Taliban. Russia has been involved in the Afghanistan conflict as well, during the period of the Soviet Union.

Why did the Soviet Union enter Afghanistan?

As the world witnesses a proxy war between Russia and the US in Ukraine, a similar proxy war, not entirely similar at the tactical level but similar at the grand strategic level, occurred between USSR and US in Afghanistan. The USSR entered in Afghanistan to control the outcome of the Afghan war. The Afghan war started in 1978 and ended in 1992, it was a war between the Communist government of Afghanistan and the muslim guriellas, who were self-evidendly anti-communist. Both were vying for control over Afghanistan and the USSR entered into the war in 1979, to tilt the scales in favour of the Communists.

This was the era of Cold War, and as a result, US intervened indirectly by supply arms and ammunations to the muslim guriellas (the mujahids) to ensure defeat of Communism in Afghanistan. Like the US withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021, the USSR to withdrew from Afghanistan back in 1992, after failure to end the insurgency of the mujahideens. Ironically, US had to withdraw from Afghanistan due to the same muslim guriellas who they once armed to fight against the Soviet Union. Now that the US has withdrawn from Afghanistan, other nations are once again attempting to gain a foothold in the region. Afghanistan is a mineral rich region and many of the so called 'rare earth' minerals, which are used for lithium ion batteries, lie underneath the sands of the region. Lithium ion batteries play an increasingly important role in contemporary geopolitics. These are technologies that nations want to gain control over to ensure they control the root access.