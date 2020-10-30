US Authorities Seize Iranian Missiles, Sell 1.1 Million Barrels Of Previously Seized Oil

US authorities, on October 30, reportedly claimed that they have seized Iranian missiles which were shipped to Yemen in addition to selling 1.1 million barrels of previously seized oil that was bound for Venezuela. Michael Sherwin, the acting US Attorney for the District of Columbia, said on Thursday that the unsealing of the Justice Department's complaints was "divorced from politics". However, experts are viewing it as Trump administration move to pressurize Tehran and woo voters before the Presidential elections.

Read: Iran Prez Says Insulting Prophet Encourages 'bloodshed & Violence' As France Faces Heat

Read: US Imposes Fresh Sanctions On Iran's Oil Sector For Funding Revolutionary Guard Corps

'Fluid, organic situation'

Sherwin also said the actions started last summer. "And these are fluid, organic situations," he added. According to the complaint, the fuel originated in firms tied to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) but shippers tried to cover the ownership. The two vessels carrying the fuel, the Liberia-flagged Euro force and Singapore-flagged Maersk Progress, had struggled to discharge and shifted course multiple times over the past several weeks, it added.

“The two forfeiture complaints allege sophisticated schemes by the IRGC to secretly ship weapons to Yemen and fuel to Venezuela, countries that pose grave threats to the security and stability of their respective regions. Iran continues to be a leading state sponsor of terrorism and a worldwide destabilizing force. It is with great satisfaction that I can announce that our intentions are to take the funds successfully forfeited from the fuel sales and provide them to the United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund after the conclusion of the case,” John Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security alledged in the complaint.

Read: US Appreciates India's Efforts To Help Afghanistan Via Chabahar Port Development In Iran

Read: Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Deems Macron's Defence Of Cartoons A 'stupid Act '

This comes as United States imposed fresh sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sector, including the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, to intensify pressure on the Islamic Republic. The US Treasury Department announced on October 26 that new sanctions have been imposed on Ministry of Petroleum, the National Iranian Oil Company, and the National Iranian Tanker Company for their financial support to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force. The department said that senior NIOC and NITC personnel have worked closely with Rostam Ghasemi, a senior IRGC-QF official who has assumed a portion of former top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani’s role in facilitating shipments of oil and petroleum products for the financial benefit of the IRGC-QF.