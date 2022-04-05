US Avers 'no Possibility' To Ease Sanctions On Taliban Unless They Ensure Girls' Education

US special envoy for human rights to Afghanistan, Rina Amiri, on Monday, slapped an ultimatum on the radical Taliban regime, asking them to make a "final decision" over the education of girls in the country. In an interview with Turkey's TRT World, the ambassador for women and girls' rights clearly stated that the Islamist group would not be relieved of sanctions or obtain recognition until it fulfills conditions deemed necessary under the international law.

"There is no possibility to soften or ease sanctions when the Taliban are clearly violating the terms that have been set forth and, for the Taliban themselves– where is the impact of the sanctions? it is the fact that the Taliban themselves recognize that this is not something that a government that seeks to have international credibility and be a respected member of the community," US special envoy to Afghanistan, Rina Amiri, said. "It’s on them to do what is required…to have sanctions removed,” she added.

Amiri's remarks come after the Taliban regime on March 23 reopened schools for boys from grades 7 to 12, keeping the future of secondary education for girls in Afghanistan completely in the dark. The issue of allowing girls education beyond 6th grade has caused considerable trouble for the members of the interim leadership, TOLO News reported, citing Amiri.

However, the Ministry of Education in Afghanistan refuted Amiri's claims saying that the decision lies in the hand of senior leadership. "Whenever a decision is made by government officials to reopen (grades 7-12) schools in the country, the Ministry of Education is ready to open all girls’ schools across the country," said Ahmad Aziz Reyan, spokesperson of the Afghanistan Ministry of Education, as quoted by TOLO.

It is pertinent to mention that shortly after the overhaul of Kabul, Taliban had promised to usher in a moderate and more dignified version of their earlier regime in the 1990s. However, the subsequent violation of human rights and suppression by curbing media independence, barring women from jobs and school within seven months of their ruling has exposed the core aspects of the regression that had already been anticipated. The Taliban has failed to deliver on its lofty promises, leading to widespread dissatisfaction and rage among Afghans.

Infuriated Afghan citizens rip off Taliban posters in Bamyan

Reeling under repressive leadership, citizens of Bamyan in Afghanistan on Saturday tore down Taliban posters put up in the city. Visuals acquired exclusively by Republic TV showed residents of the city, especially women, ripping off the banners hung on the wall. The repercussions stemmed from the Taliban interim government's call to the people of Bamyan, especially women, to support the regime and ask the United States to release frozen assets of Afghanistan.

The outrage comes after Taliban also barred women from travelling by air unaccompanied by male kin. Further, it also ordered men and women to visit public parks only on separate days of the week. In addition, the fundamentalist regime also drove nearly 80% of female journalists out of their jobs. The measures came in addition to a diktat issued over women's clothing, which was communicated in September 2021.

Image: AP/Shutterstock (representative)