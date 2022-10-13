US Avers Pursuing Iran Nuclear Deal Is Not A Top Priority As Anti-hijab Protests Escalate

Amid the raging anti-government protests in Iran, the State Department Spokesperson Edward Ned Price stated on Wednesday that pursuing nuclear talks with Iran "is not the US' focus right now”. “Our focus right now is on the remarkable bravery and courage that the Iranian people are exhibiting through their peaceful demonstrations; through their exercise of their universal rights to freedom of assembly and to freedom of expression,” stated Ned Price responding to Iran International’s correspondent.

“Our focus right now is on shining a spotlight on what they are doing and supporting them in the ways we can," he said. “The Iranians have made it very clear that this is not a deal that they have been prepared to make. The deal certainly does not appear imminent.” He further described Tehran’s demands as “unrealistic.” “They go well beyond the scope of the JCPOA,” Ned Price added.

JCPOA is the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a term used for the Iran nuclear deal, an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program between Iran and the P5+1 (the five permanent members of the UNSC—plus Germany) together with the European Union.

US offers support to Iranian nationals protesting against human rights abuses

Meanwhile, US Congresswoman Claudia Tenney highlighted Congress’ growing support for her bipartisan, bicameral resolution commending the courage, bravery, and resolve of the women and men of Iran who are demonstrating in more than 130 cities across the country and risking their safety to speak out against the human rights abuses of the Khamenei regime. Tenney’s resolution is cosponsored by 10 members of the Senate and 36 Members of the House.

Iran’s continued violent crackdown on peaceful protestors is an affront to human rights. I spoke with major U.S. tech firms and urged them to utilize General License D-2 to provide the Iranian people with additional services and communications tools. https://t.co/jPuH5OBT52 — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) October 13, 2022

Moreover, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman took to Twitter revealing that she had spoken “with major U.S. tech firms and urged them to utilize General License D-2 to provide the Iranian people with additional services and communications tools.”

Amid the protests in Iran, the country’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei has repeatedly lambasted the protests as a plot by foreign entities to destabilize Tehran. During an address on 4 October, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed the US government and Israel for driving the protests against Iran’s government.

“I say clearly that these riots and insecurities were designed by America and the Zionist regime, and their employees,” Khamenei had stated. “Such actions are not normal, are unnatural.”

Fresh protests broke out across Iran Wednesday, marked by security forces' use of guns and beatings, leading to at least two deaths. The ongoing anti-hijab protests are reportedly the most sustained in years against a deeply entrenched theocratic regime.

The protests in Iran originally broke out after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police on 16 September this year. As the protests entered their fourth week, in an effort to intensify the crackdown against the protesters, Iran’s security forces resorted to using tear gas, with Iranian security chiefs deploying tanks, special forces, and a warplane. The aircraft arrived in the provincial capital of Sanandaj, which is also the home province of Mahsa Amini, on Tuesday as buses carrying special forces headed towards the city.