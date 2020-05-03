US Aviation Sector Plans 'massive Layoffs' Due To Lower Demand Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Hit by glancing blow due to quarterly losses, the US airlines announced on May 3 that it was slashing hundreds of thousands of flights as travel plunged about 95 per cent. The Air carriers, however, forecasted a much glimmer picture in the year ahead due to pandemic. Cutting schedules by 80 per cent or more, grounding thousands of planes due to demands of tickets depressed, the Air carriers are now left with an option of further “massive layoffs”.

As of May 3, Aerospace company Spirit AeroSystems said in response to dipping in production rates from Boeing Co. and Airbus SE. that it would lay off at least 1,450 aviation industry workers in Kansas. “Spirit AeroSystems announced today it will reduce employment at commercial programs sites as a result of lower demand for commercial airplanes,” the airbus supplier wrote in an official press release on the site.

Spirit AeroSystems Chief Executive, Tom Gentile said, “Our actions follow reduced demand from our customers, who have lowered production rates as demand for new airplanes declines due to the impact of COVID-19,” said Tom Gentile, President, and CEO, Spirit AeroSystems. "In addition to reducing employment, we are taking other initiatives to lower costs and preserve liquidity, which included raising $1.2 billion in high yield secured second lien bonds in April. We are focused on ensuring Spirit AeroSystems remains a healthy business and emerges from this crisis with a bright future."

As per the official statement, Spirit issued a notice to the State of Kansas under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act for the layoffs that would affect approximately 1,450 hourly and salaried aviation industry employees. It said that the employees affected are expected to “begin exiting the company on May 15.” However, the aerospace firm announced that the work on defense programs will not be impacted and those “operations will continue uninterrupted.”

Commercial plane jobs eliminated

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun reportedly said that it will take two to three years or a few years beyond that for the aviation industry to return to long-term growth trends. Cut in commercial airplanes jobs would be more than 15%, he added. Boeing Co. announced that it has to cut production rates and eliminate over 16,000 jobs worldwide. It further declared a 10% slash of its workforce, by end of the year, as per media reports

"While we are faced with difficult decisions during this unprecedented time in our industry, we remain focused on maintaining operations to support our customers, including the critical work we do on national security programs," AeroSystem’s Gentile said in a statement. "I remain confident in the future of the aviation industry and believe in our ability as a company to weather this pandemic and emerge stronger."

Earlier, Faye Malarkey Black, president of a trade group for regional US carriers sounded the layoffs concern saying that the airlines who operate bigger carriers under brand names Delta Connection, American Eagle and United Express, won’t survive without direct financial aid or unsecured loans in which amounts spent to keep workers are forgiven.

'Layoffs' status

So far, Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) dispatched more than 37,000 employees for unpaid leaves stretching over a month to a year. American Airlines (AAL.O) announced that it has to shrink employees to enter certainly into 2021, as per reports. Labour union SEIU said in the press conference that 13,000 staff at airports has been laid off, another 1,000 layoffs are aligned.

