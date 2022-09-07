US Bans Federal-funded Firms From Building 'advanced Tech' Facilities In China For 10 Yrs

In a significant move, US President Joe Biden-led administration declared that the federal-funded American tech companies would be prohibited for ten years from constructing "advanced technology" facilities in China. The regulations were issued as part of a $50 billion effort to develop the domestic semiconductor industry. It occurs at a time when business associations in the US have lobbied for further government assistance in an effort to lessen reliance on China. According to reports, they are dealing with a global microchip shortage which has stalled production in the country.

Meanwhile, US Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo stated that the nation now has a great opportunity to unleash the next phase of American innovation, safeguard its national security, and maintain its competitiveness in the global economy. "We are also going to be implementing the guardrails to ensure those who receive CHIPS funds cannot compromise national security. As they would not be allowed to use this money to invest in China, they can’t develop leading-edge technologies in China, they can’t send the latest technology overseas," she stated, illustrating the US Chips and Science Act, as per a press release.

US decreased its production of semiconductors

According to reports, the US and China are embroiled in a protracted trade and technological dispute. Earlier in August, a law dedicating $280 billion to high-tech manufacturing and scientific research was signed by President Biden amid concern that China was gaining a competitive technical edge over the US. Since 1990, the US has decreased its production of semiconductors, which are essential to everything from cars to mobile phones, from over 40% to about 10% of the global supply, the BBC reported. Raimondo further stated that CHIPS funds are not meant to replace private capital and they cannot be used for stock buybacks as well.

US asks semiconductor firms to stop selling AI processors to China

Meanwhile, the consequences of Washington's restrictions on the export of US technology to China are already being felt by some US chipmakers. Earlier on September 2, US officials asked companies like Nvidia and AMD to halt selling Artificial Intelligence (AI) processors to China. According to Dan Ives, the Managing Director of Wedbush Securities, the limitations are a "gut punch" for Nvidia. "This is really a shot across the bow at China and it's really going to fan those flames in terms of geopolitical tensions," he told BBC. Notably, the measure by the US comes amid its growing tension with China over Taiwan, which supplies chips to nearly all semiconductor companies, including Nvidia.

Image: AP