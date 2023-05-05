US Bases In Philippines Won't Be Used To Attack Anyone, Says President Marcos

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated on Thursday that he had reassured Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang that the four new US bases to be constructed in the Philippines would not be utilised for attacking any nation. Speaking in a podcast interview at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Thursday, Marcos said, "Last month, the Philippines granted four new bases to the United States. I assured the foreign minister of China these are not intended to be military sites to attack anyone." "The United States has never brought up the possibility that these sites will be used to attack anybody. That is not the purpose of these sites and this is not the way that they will be used," Marcos added, as per a report from Sputnik.

Marcos also disclosed that the Philippines and the United States plan to increase joint military exercises in the region in order to enhance agility and responsiveness to emerging threats amid rising tensions with China. Speaking during the podcast interview, Marcos stated that the US has not requested the Philippines to provide any military forces in the event of a US-China war over Taiwan. When asked if the Biden administration had made such a request, Marcos replied, "No." Additionally, Marcos stated that the Philippines and China are making slow progress toward resolving their dispute over control and sovereignty of oil and gas fields in the South China Sea.

Philippines pivoted towards the US during Marcos' tenure

The Philippines, under the new administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has pivoted towards strengthening its ties with the United States, in contrast to its predecessor's independent foreign policy stance. In February, the two nations agreed to establish four bases that would house American troops on a rotating basis. Marcos stressed on Thursday that his government is against any military provocations in the region and will not allow the Philippines to be used as a staging post for any country's military campaigns. The potential base locations are reportedly in the northern provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, and Palawan. The move has raised concerns in the region as the Philippines, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Brunei are locked in territorial disputes in the South China Sea.