US Betrayal Of Afghanistan's People Fearlessly Exposed In Ex-Kabul MP's 6 Questions; WATCH

Appearing on the largest global debate on the Afghanistan crisis moderated by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, ex-Kabul MP Shukria Barakzai, who also served as Afghanistan's ambassador to Norway, laid bare the grand US betrayal of the Afghan people, when asked about America's culpability in the current situation in the country.

Barakzai asked deep and rhetorical questions of the panel, which included guests from 6 countries and included the former US Undersecretary of Defence in the George W Bush administration:

Who gave the legitimacy to the terrorist group Taliban?

Who signed the Doha agreement in the name of the peace process?

Who gave international floor and diplomacy for the Taliban?

Who brought hope for peace in minds of Afghan people?

Who came to Afghanistan to remove the Taliban?

Who facilitates back two trillion dollars, thousands of dead bodies and millions of desperate people in Afghanistan to bring back the Taliban?

With the defenders of America's betrayal of the Afghan people silenced, she continued, "Everybody should take their own responsibility when it comes to chaos in Afghanistan, when it comes to the devastation of people in Afghanistan & when it comes to us as women in Afghanistan. Globally and widely, every one should be ashamed of giving an opportunity to the terrorist groups and bringing them back with more power and brutality," Shukria Barakzai said.

'Taliban beat me a metre away from a US soldier'

"I knew Taliban was after me, they believe that I'm your (Western forces) puppet but I'm not. Whatever I have done as a woman, I'm proud of that," she said adding that with the Taliban's takeover they had to start from the beginning as women are confined at homes and schools and universities are shut.

She further said that those countries who clapped on February 29, 2020 should be ashamed. Notably, on this day, then US President Donald Trump's administration signed a peace deal with the Taliban.

She further added that the new generation of Afghanistan cannot tolerate anymore the brutality of the Taliban. "That's why they have closed schools, universities because Taliban understands the power of people," Shukria said, concluding that Afghanistan has been betrayed badly.