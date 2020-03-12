US: Cab Driver Makes Compartment In Car Using Plastic To Prevent Coronavirus

In an effort to prevent coronavirus infection, a cab driver created a compartment to completely isolate himself from passengers with the help of a plastic sheet. An Instagram user named @phildoeshair shared the video on March 10 and since then it has been making rounds on the internet.

The Instagram user wrote that he took a ride in Lyft when he found that the driver had created an “airtight seal” in his car. He also urged everyone who works for Lyft or Uber to consider implementing the technique to protect themselves and others from the pandemic.

Read: Coronavirus Testing Centre In Washington: Here's Where You Can Get Tested For COVID-19

In the video, the driver can be seen sitting in a self-containment compartment made of plastic and tape with a box of tissues kept at his side. The video has garnered more than 125k views within two days and netizens are applauding the driver for a creative way to isolate during the virus outbreak.

Read: Coronavirus Video Of An Indian Man Selling Masks On The Street Goes Viral Online, Watch

'Alarming levels of inaction'

On March 11, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus as pandemic which has forced governments to take drastic measures to contain the disease. Speaking at a press briefing, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern about alarming levels of spread and severity and alarming levels of inaction.

“We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” said Ghebreyesus.

Read: Ireland Shuts All Schools, Colleges After First Coronavirus Death In Country

Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: US Senate Staffer Tests Positive For Deadly Virus