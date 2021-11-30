US Calls For 'additional Cooperation With Allies' To Combat China In Indo-Pacific

As China advances to shift the Indo-Pacific status quo in its favour, the US has called for additional support to counter its military aggression. On Monday, November 29, the Pentagon summed up its Global Posture Review (GPR) which was initiated by Secretary of Defence Lyod Austin in March to guide US troops in their combat policies. Notably, the review report not only marked China as a threat but also put North Korea in the same criteria.

“In the Indo-Pacific, the review directs additional cooperation with allies and partners to advance initiatives that contribute to regional stability and deter potential Chinese military aggression and threats from North Korea," an excerpt from the review stated.

According to the US Department of Defence, newer initiatives to combat the Chinese threat seek greater regional military partnership. In addendum, the review also suggested “enhancing infrastructure” in Australia and the rest of the pacific nations. Earlier this year, Washington inked the AUKUS deal to help Canberra build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines. Another suggestion that the review made is to permanently station an attack helicopter squadron and artillery division in South Korea, possibly to combat the North.

“These initiatives include seeking greater regional access for military partnership activities; enhancing infrastructure in Australia and the Pacific Islands; and planning rotational aircraft deployments in Australia, as announced in September. The GPR also informed Secretary Austin’s approval of the permanent stationing of a previously-rotational attack helicopter squadron and artillery division headquarters in the Republic of Korea, announced earlier this year," it added.

LIVE: @PentagonPresSec John F. Kirby and a panel of experts brief the news media on the Defense Department's Global Posture Review. https://t.co/gPXtiqoqOC — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) November 29, 2021

Biden asks Japan to bolster defence

US President Joe Biden had expressed hope that Japan would increase its defence spending during a phone call with PM Fumio Kishida in October, Kyodo news report on Saturday, 27 November, citing a diplomatic source. As per the media agency, Biden did not mention exactly how much of an increase would be desirable during the call that took shortly after Kishida took office. However, the US President reportedly conveyed his expectations that Japan would steadily make progress in reviewing its defence capabilities.

Image: AP