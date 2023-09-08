US Calls For Mechanism To Address Unsafe Intercepts By China In The Region

US Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, Ely Ratner, emphasised the nation's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific during the Defence News Conference in Arlington, Virginia. He highlighted the strengthening of deterrence in the region, the necessity of communication between Chinese and US defence leaders, and the importance of continued bipartisan support for the US Indo-Pacific strategy.

Ratner reported significant advancements in implementing the US strategy in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in fortifying the foreign defence perimeter. The region has become a focal point for the Pentagon, with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III making eight trips to the area over the past year.

A shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific

The assistant secretary attributed the success of US initiatives in the region to their alignment with the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, a vision based on the established rules that have maintained peace since World War II. Ratner also highlighted the improved military relations between the United States and countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), underscoring the strengthening of alliances and partnerships.

Ratner further underscored the increased cooperation among like-minded nations in the region, driven in part by concerns regarding China's behaviour. The US military has worked diligently alongside allies and partners to bolster their capabilities, enabling them to make more substantial contributions to alliances.

Addressing unsafe intercepts and risky manoeuvres

Regarding China's behaviour, Ratner highlighted a concerning increase in unsafe intercepts and manoeuvres against US and allied aircraft in the region. He called for the establishment of a mechanism to address such behaviour and urged China's People's Liberation Army to cease these dangerous actions.

A PLA personnel looks at a Taiwanese vessel through the binoculars (Credit: AP)

However, Ratner emphasised the robust bipartisan support for the US position in the Indo-Pacific and the acknowledgement of China as the pacing challenge. He recognized the extensive work required to build relationships and agreements in the region and stressed the importance of receiving support across party lines.

China's status as the top challenge

The assistant secretary identified China as the top challenge facing the United States in the region. This recognition is reflected in budget allocations, force posture adjustments, and the development of strategic concepts in collaboration with allies and partners. Ratner stressed that China is unique in possessing both the will and the capability to reshape the international order in ways that would undermine US interests.

Ratner emphasised the critical need for high-level engagement between defence leaders from China and the United States, including ministerial-level discussions. While lower-level contacts have occurred, Ratner insisted that leader-level engagement is imperative to address concerns about China's operational conduct in the region.