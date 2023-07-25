US Calls Netanyahu's Israel Judicial Law 'unfortunate', Says Broader Consensus Needed

The White House in the US, on Monday, expressed disappointment over Israel's parliament's decision to ratify a portion of Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul, going against the wishes of US President Joe Biden. The White House once again appealed to the Israeli Prime Minister to pursue a more inclusive political agreement and called the move "unfortunate".

The Biden administration restated its ongoing reservations following the approval of an initial bill by Israel's Knesset, which seeks to limit the authority of the Supreme Court. This move happened despite several months of public demonstrations and appeals from the US and other nations, urging Israel to postpone the decision and engage in negotiations with the opposition.

Despite exerting pressure as Israel's closest ally, the Biden administration's efforts to control the divisive judicial overhaul were evident in the vote, driven by Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition.

"As a lifelong friend of Israel, President Biden has publicly and privately expressed his views that major changes in a democracy to be enduring must have as broad a consensus as possible," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority," she added.

Netanyahu assures independence of judiciary

The vote, supported by Netanyahu's coalition, witnessed opposition members of parliament boycotting, underscoring the extremity of the coalition, regarded as the most far-right in Israel's history.

Shortly after the vote, Netanyahu appeared on television and assured that the courts would maintain their independence. He expressed his desire to achieve a consensus with the opposition regarding the judicial changes before the conclusion of November.

Recently, Biden finally extended an invitation for the Israeli Prime Minister to make an official visit later this year. However, there has been no confirmation yet from US officials regarding the date or the possibility of a meeting at the White House in September, as suggested by Israeli statements.

The delay in extending the invitation was attributed to Biden's concerns regarding Netanyahu's proposed judicial overhaul plan and the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. The two leaders have experienced occasional disagreements both publicly and in private.

During a routine White House briefing, Jean-Pierre reiterated Biden's strong commitment to Israel, emphasising that the bond between the two nations remains "iron-clad." Additionally, there was no indication given that Washington was willing to utilise the billions of dollars in military aid provided to Israel as leverage in any context.

"The United States will continue to support the efforts of President (Isaac) Herzog and other Israeli leaders as they seek to build a broader consensus through political dialogue," she had added.