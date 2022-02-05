US Calls On Japan To Consider Imposing Sanctions On Moscow Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

The United States has called on the Japanese authorities to consider imposing economic sanctions on Russia if they invade Ukraine, Kyodo News reported citing diplomatic sources. Japan has not responded to their request as they fear the possible consequences of the decision on the relations between Moscow and Tokyo, including a territorial dispute in which Tokyo is 'seeking a breakthrough'. The request from the US to Japan comes at a time when tensions have been mounting between Russia and Ukraine over the military build-up near Kyiv's international border.

Through the diplomatic channels, the US has informed Japan that they could not tolerate the movement of Russian troops and called on them to raise their criticism of Moscow, Kyodo News reported citing the US and Japanese diplomatic sources. The development regarding Washington urging Tokyo comes as the US and its European allies have warned Russia of imposing economic sanctions if their troops attack Ukraine. Japan has been maintaining a balanced position of being with the United States and other Western nations and is not trying to strain the relations with Russia due to the dispute over the sovereignty of a group of islands lying off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

Japan plans to not announce sanctions before the attack

A Japanese government source told Kyodo News that Tokyo would be forced to take an "appropriate measure" in case Russia invades Ukraine. However, the government has intended to not announce the plans of imposing sanctions before Moscow attacks Kyiv. Addressing the parliament in January, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that they were monitoring Russia's build-up near Ukraine's border and related developments with "grave concern." During a virtual summit with the US President in January, Kishida vowed to take strict action in retaliation to any attack by Russia on Ukraine. Furthermore, Kishida highlighted that they will continue to maintain close cooperation with the United States and their allies.

Ukraine-Russia conflict

In recent months, tensions between Ukraine and Russia have escalated drastically over the Russian troops' build-up close to the Ukraine border, ANI reported. The US and European Union have expressed concern over the military build-up near the Ukrainian border. In January, the European Council announced that Moscow would face "massive consequences and severe costs" if it attacks Ukraine, as per the ANI report. However, Russia continues to deny accusations that it is planning an invasion. Furthermore, Moscow stressed that NATO's presence near Russian borders is a threat to its national security.

