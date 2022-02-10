US-Canada Ambassador Bridge Blockade Risks 'huge Economic Damage': Gov't Officials

As anti-COVID vaccine mandate protests led by the truckers convoy in Canada blocked the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit US on February 9, the Canadian and US governments expressed concern that the move will cause massive economic damage in both countries. Protests forced the shutdown of Ford Canada’s Windsor engine plant due to transit issues as the bridge is one of the most widely-used border crossings that is crucial to both Canada and the US supply chain.

It has been three days, since the protesters halted traffic, acting in solidarity with the “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations in Ottawa against the Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandates. Authorities in Canada warned that the bridge blockade at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor will have broader implications for the North American car industry as the traffic was prohibited from crossing from the US into Canada.

‘Incalculable’ long-term damage

Ontario’s one of the busiest bridges hosts 25% of all trade between the two countries, an estimated $400 million worth of goods in the North American economy and the blockade will cause ‘incalculable’ long-term damage to the trade on both sides.

“You have a number of people who are on the ground here, who are part of the protest group, who have outwardly stated that they feel such a passion for this particular cause that they’re willing to die for it,” Mayor Drew Dilkens told Canadian reporters Wednesday. “If you have people who hold that sentiment, the situation can escalate and become very dangerous for police and those members of the public in very short order,” he asserted as protesters continued to jam the crucial trade link between Canada and the United States.

In a separate email to Canada’s Global News, Rose Pao, a spokesperson for Ford Canada, said that the protests on the Detroit-Windsor bridge “hurts customers, auto workers, suppliers, communities, and companies on both sides of the border, that are already two years into parts shortages resulting from the global semiconductor issue, COVID and more.” He then added that he expects the situation to “resolved quickly” as it impacts automakers in the US and Canada.

Another spokesperson for General Motors Corp., (GM), Daniel Flores, said in a statement that the auto company has been working with the logistics providers in Canada and the US to “mitigate any potential impacts to our products and operations.” Due to spare parts shortage issues, the Lansing Delta Township plant in Michigan, US had to cancel the operations.

As many as 50 to 70 vehicles have been blocking the crucial for trade ‘busy border’ including at the Coutts, Alta, border crossing and downtown Canada. Ambassador Bridge jamming will risk losses in the $350 million to $400 million worth of goods that pass via the bridge as it accounts for 10,000 trucks that need to transit across the bridge each day.

“Everything that we touch as consumers would be affected,” Fraser Johnson, professor of operations management at the Ivey Business School told Global news. While the grocery stores will most likely have inventory to put on the shelves this week, the “ripple effect” on producers and transportation will cause the supply chain disruption. “You can’t take the 10,000 trucks a day that are going across the Ambassador Bridge and divert them to the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia, for example, and not expect to have capacity problems and long backups,” Johnson said.