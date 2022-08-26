US Cancels 26-China Bound Flights Over COVID Cases; Beijing Calls It 'irresponsible Step'

Amid the escalating tensions with China, the Biden administration has announced to suspend at least 26 China-bound flights from the US, citing soaring COVID-19 cases in Beijing. With the latest announcement, the US Department of Transport said it would suspend flights of four major Chinese carriers including -- Xiamen Airlines, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines. The order will be effective from September 5 to 28. "We, therefore, conclude that the public interest now requires a further modification, effective immediately, of Order 2020-6-1, to limit Chinese carriers’ scheduled services accordingly," Sputnik news agency quoted the order released by the US Transportation Department."

"In the circumstances presented, we have decided to suspend twenty-six (26) US to China passenger flight segments," it added. The latest move came in line with China's earlier decision to suspend America-bound airlines amid a rising number of passengers arriving from the United States who were testing positive for COVID-19. However, the Biden administration contested the claims and said the passengers were tested for COVID before boarding the flight but "test positive for COVID-19 after their arrival in China."

Cancellation of Chinese flights 'extremely irresponsible step', says Beijing

Responding to the recent US decision, the Chinese Embassy in Washington's spokesperson Liu Pengyu said the US Department of Transportation's action was "extremely irresponsible" and "groundless". "This act disrupts the normal operation of Chinese airlines and ignores the health and safety of Chinese and foreign travellers. It is arbitrary, unreasonable and extremely irresponsible," the spokesperson told reporters on Thursday and urged the US administration to respect science and act in ways that help to protect people’s health and safety. According to Pengyu, since June 2020, China has been strictly implementing the circuit breaker measure on inbound international passenger flights in accordance with laws and regulations in order to stem the cross-border spread of the coronavirus and added he hoped that the US would act in the same manner.

Image: AP/Pixabay