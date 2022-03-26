Last Updated:

US Cancels Doha Meetings With Taliban After They Ban Secondary Education For Afghan Girls

Days after the Taliban reversed its decision to allow girls to attend secondary school, the US has nixed its upcoming meeting with the insurgent group in Doha.

US

Days after the Taliban reversed its decision to allow girls to attend secondary school, the US has nixed its upcoming meetings with the insurgent group in Doha. In a press conference on Friday, Deputy Spokesperson for US State Department Jalina Porter underscored that the move was a turning point in Washington’s decision with the Taliban. The scheduled talks aimed at discussing key economic issues.

"On cancelled meetings in Doha. That's correct. We have cancelled some of our engagements, including planned meetings in Doha and around the Doha forum and made clear that we see this decision as a potential turning point in our engagement," Porter said during a press briefing, as reported by Sputnik.

It is pertinent to note that the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last August following a military blitz of a month. Initially, the militant group assured that it would allow female education and employment but this Wednesday, it took a 180-degree turn, barring girls from attending school beyond sixth grade. The move has triggered massive protests by students in the country's capital Kabul.

Earlier the US and UK along with their western allies asked the group to revoke their decision. Condemning the decision in an open letter, they said it would deny hundreds of thousands of girls the opportunity to return back to school. 

UN says Taliban's latest move will cause irreparable damage 

Taliban’s decision to ban secondary education for females will cause irreparable damage to Afghanistan if not reversed, warned United Nations Special representative Deborah Lyons, while speaking to the group’s spokesperson Suhail Shaheen in Doha. Both the parties had met in the Qatari capital to hold talks. Previously, Michelle Bachelet, the UN human rights high commissioner had said that the decision denied women their fundamental right to education. 

“The denial of education violates the human rights of women and girls,” said Bachelet, the UN human rights high commissioner. “Beyond their equal right to education, it leaves them more exposed to violence, poverty and exploitation," she added. 

