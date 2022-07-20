US CDC Issues New COVID-19 Travel Advisory; India On 'lowest Risk Category'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday issued fresh Travel Health Notices (THNs) to alert its citizens regarding the resurgence of COVID-19 across countries. As the COVID-19 situation has drastically changed in recent weeks with a caseload of new confirmed cases driven by subvariants of the Omicron, CDC informed that it has been monitoring the risk in several destinations, and has made travel recommendations in accordance with the status of the resurgence of the coronavirus.

CDC adds 7 countries to 'high-risk' category

CDC added at least seven countries to the "high" risk category including Columbia, Iraq, South America, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Paraguay and Suriname. It also outlined the travel risk level and vaccination requirement for several other countries including India, which remains in the lowest risk category since April 2022. CDC advised the travellers to adhere to all airline requirements of transport operators, as well as the COVID-19 appropriate protocol at the destination country, India, including mask-wearing, proof of vaccination, testing, and quarantine. The low-risk nation has less than 49 or fewer new cases per 1,00,000 residents in a month.

"If you do not follow your destination’s requirements, you may be denied entry and required to return to the United States," warned the health agency.

In the high-risk countries, which mostly include the Middle East and Balkans, CDC notified that there have been more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents just last month. There were nearly 115 destinations placed on the Level 3 risk as of July 19. CDC informed that Level 4 is no longer based on "COVID-19 incidence" or case count alone. It is, in fact, based on the rapid escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts, emergence of a new variant of concern, and healthcare infrastructure collapse. Currently, there are no 'Level 4' or 'Do not travel' COVID-19 Travel Health Notices for any country at this time. For all the Level 3 destinations, CDC advises the citizens to be "up to date" with their COVID-19 vaccines including the mandatory booster shots. There are also countries that the US CDC has underscored have an "unknown" risk, this includes Sri Lanka.