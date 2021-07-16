US Charge D'Affaires Condoles Danish Siddiqui's Demise; 'latest Of 54 Journalists Killed'

The United States Charge d' Affaires to Afghanistan, Ross Wilson, on July 16, paid his condolences over the demise of an Indian photojournalist working for Reuters, Danish Siddiqui who was killed on duty in Afghanistan while covering the war-torn State.

Calling the incident a 'tragedy' Ross Wilson stated that he was the latest of 54 other journalists who have sacrificed their lives amidst grave violence that prevails in Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, US Charge d' Affaires wrote, "I am seeing heartbreaking reports that Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui has been killed while covering fighting in Kandahar. It is a tragedy for Afghanistan and the world that Danish is the latest of 54 reporters who have been killed or murdered."

Summoning an immediate comprehensive ceasefire and extending condolences to Danish Siddiqui's family and work organisation, US Charge d'Affaires tweeted, "My condolences to his family, to his colleagues at Reuters & to all Afghans who benefited when he shined his powerful light on the conflict. I call for a comprehensive ceasefire now!"

Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

In tragic news amid the ongoing Afghanistan war, celebrated Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar. According to reports, the Indian journalist was covering the ongoing clashes in Afghanistan over the last few days. Siddiqui was installed with the Afghan security forces who are combating the Taliban currently. As per sources, the incident occurred in Afghanistan's Spin Boldak district in Kandahar.

Reports further added that the forces Siddiqui was traveling with were ambushed by the Taliban terrorists. However, the injured forces still continued their operation. Even so, the Taliban attacked the Afghan forces again on Friday morning in which Siddiqui was killed.

Violence in Afghanistan

Afghanistan is witnessing a massive surge in Taliban-infused violence while insurgents have launched multiple attacks to gain hold of provinces. Afghan national army commandos are deployed to counter Taliban resurgence in respective disturbing zones. The shift of power or the ongoing power crisis in Afghanistan is especially volatile saving the transcend of reigns as US forces prepare to exit. The deadline given to the President Biden administration is September 11 marking the anniversary of the World Trade Centre attacks by the Wahhabi Islamist terrorist group Al-Qaeda.

Pursuant to this the UN along with multiple other international organisations has vocalised the dire need to prioritise negotiating peace and committing to measures that strengthen the country's zeal in attaining an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled national peace and reconciliation process. This holds significant relevance during the period when the United States and NATO troops have pledged to withdraw to pull out US and NATO troops ending Washington's 18-year long war with the Taliban.

