US, China Defence Chiefs Hold First Face-to-face Meeting, Discuss Taiwan & Other Issues

In the latest development, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin met with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe and held their first face-to-face meeting in Singapore on Friday. Both leaders held talks on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit. The summit is organized annually by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), an independent think tank, and attended by defence ministers, permanent heads of ministries, and military chiefs from 28 Asia-Pacific countries.

"I met with PRC Minister Wei at the Shangri-La Dialogue. We discussed US-PRC defence relations, as well as global and regional security issues [sic]," Austin wrote in a Twitter post.

During the meeting, the Chinese Defence Minister expressed his displeasure over the latest US arms package for Taiwan, and warned of a possible conflict over the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own territory. "China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the sale of arms to Taiwan by the US as it seriously undermined China’s sovereignty and security interests," Fenghe remarked, the Associated Press (AP) reported. He further stressed that the Chinese government and military will fiercely crush any attempt at Taiwan's independence and will strongly protect the motherland's reunification.

Fenghe warns the US against 'using Taiwan to control China'

Fenghe also warned the US against "using Taiwan to control China" and outlined a set of conditions Washington must follow in order to improve the relations between the two countries. In addition, the Chinese Defence Minister also told his US counterpart to refrain from intervening in China's domestic affairs or undermining China's interests. Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Austin underscored the need of managing competition sensibly and keeping lines of communication open. He reiterated the significance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, saying the US is committed to its long-standing policy on Taiwan.

US approves $120 million sale of ships parts to maintain Taiwanese warships

Earlier on June 8, the US approved the sale of ship parts to Taiwan worth USD 120 million (over Rs 930 crore) in its latest arms package to the East Asian nation. According to the US administration, the proposed sale will serve to boost Taiwan's security while also assisting in the region's political stability, military balance, and economic prosperity. The US Department of Defense pointed out that the recipient will have no trouble integrating the equipment, and the proposed sale will not disrupt the region's core military balance.

