US Concerned About Economic Crisis In Sri Lanka, Urges Authorities To 'exercise Restraint'

On Tuesday, the United States stated that it is deeply concerned about the economic situation in Sri Lanka. The Western country also urged authorities in the island nation to exercise restraint and avoid social media blackouts.

The US State Department spokesperson Ned Price took to Twitter and wrote, "We are deeply concerned about the economic situation in Sri Lanka. All have the right to peacefully protest and voice their views. We urge authorities to exercise restraint and to avoid social media blackouts and arrests under the Prevention of Terrorism Act in response."

As the economic crisis in the island nation continues to escalate, anti-government protests continue to take place demanding solutions to the crisis. An emergency health situation has been declared in Sri Lanka today, due to a severe shortage of medicines in the country.

Furthermore, Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday has decided to close its embassies in Norway and Iraq along with the Consulate General in Sydney, Australia with effect from April 30. The Ministry said in a statement that the decision to close two Missions and Post was taken after due consideration.

The neighbouring country is battling unprecedented economic catastrophe with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, the country is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel, leading to the power cuts in the country. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries.

India delivered 40,000 MT of diesel to Sri Lanka

Earlier in the month of March, the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC), which is the country's second-largest retail fuel distributor, raised the price of diesel by Rs 75 per litre and the price of petrol by Rs 50 per litre. With the surge in fuel costs, LIOC has effectively exited the local petroleum market and is pricing its products in accordance with market conditions. On Saturday, April 2, Sri Lanka received 40,000 MT of diesel from India to aid with the country's power issue.