US Concerned Over Escalating Violence In Sri Lanka, Says 'closely Monitoring' Situation

The United States on Monday voiced concern over the chaotic situation in Sri Lanka after agitated protestors set houses of ruling party leaders on fire as the island nation is grappling with the worst-in-a-decade economic crisis. Taking to Twitter, the US State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) called on the Sri Lankan government to resort to dialogue and discussions in order to chalk out "long-term solutions" to the ongoing political and economic situation on the island nation. The crisis aggravated shortly after Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday tendered his resignation to the President following weeks of refusal to adhere to the calls of the demonstrators.

Closely monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka. We are deeply concerned by the violence against peaceful protesters and innocent bystanders, and are urging all Sri Lankans to focus on finding and enabling long-term solutions to the country’s economic and political challenges. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) May 9, 2022

The political situation in Colombo has remained volatile for over weeks now as anti-government protestors stormed the Presidential residence to stage peaceful protests against the Rajapaksa clan allegedly for mismanaging the country's funds that led to the burgeoning economic hardships. Over a month into the demonstrations, the chaos intensified after protestors set ablaze houses and vehicles of the at least 8 ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Ministers. Images and videos that circulated on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing over the houses of the lawmakers, including PM Rajapaksa's ancestral home.

Protestors set Mahinda Rajapaksa's ancestral home on fire

Hours after PM Mahinda Rajapaksa placed his resignation letter amid the economic turmoil unfolding in the country, his ancestral home in Hambantota was set ablaze by a mob of agitated anti-government demonstrators. The arson of attacks came following the major discontent among citizens after Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a 'state of emergency' in the island country already reeling under an excruciating crisis. Apart from police forces, the army has been deployed in an attempt to restore peace in the nation suffering from acute fuel and food shortages amid a nationwide curfew.

The public outrage fuelled after two people were shot dead and five others injured at the residence of the Chairman of the Weeraketiya Pradeshiya Sabha, ANI reported, citing local police. More than a hundred protestors were injured at Galle Face, the lush green premises of the Presidential Secretariat during the clashes with security forces. The protestors demanded the entire Rajapaksa clan step down from key political positions and "return to stolen assets."

Following the economic downfall, Sri Lanka plummeted into a major political crisis after 26 cabinet ministers of the SLPP government stepped down on April 3. The country is currently struggling to make ends meet for its 22 million citizens. Financial mismanagement and ill-timed tax cuts following the blow to tourism due to the COVID pandemic has pushed the country under massive foreign debt.

(Image: AP/ANI)