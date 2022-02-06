US Concerned Over Moscow's Deepening Ties With China, Says Russian Envoy Anatoly Antonov

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov stated on Saturday that Washington is getting concerned because of the fact that Moscow has currently been moving closer to Beijing, according to Sputnik. This remark came after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met hours before the Winter Olympics began in Beijing on Friday and reaffirmed their tight relations in the midst of US pressure, sparking a surge of media interest in the West.

On the Solovyov Live show, Anatoly Antonov said, “Of course, the message (media coverage) was very negative. There were clear concerns about Russia and China moving closer together." According to him, Russia is preparing for further US sanctions after witnessing an agreement on the move cut across party lines in Congress. The Russian envoy said, “Unfortunately, we expect sanctions. There is no telling what they will be. Much of the squabbling has been about who will hit Russia harder and more painfully," ANI reported.

As per the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Jinping and Putin had an in-depth and comprehensive exchange of thoughts on China-Russia ties as well as a number of significant problems concerning worldwide strategic stability and security during their meeting on Friday.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping repelled US pressure

In addition to this, President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart Jinping repelled US pressure, reiterating their objections to NATO expansion and reaffirming Taiwan is a part of China. According to the Associated Press, these comments came as both leaders faced criticism from the United States for their international and domestic policies.

Furthermore, Putin and Jinping released a joint statement in which they emphasised it by calling it "intervention in internal affairs" by foreign nations. Ever since China started to show growing support for Moscow in its dispute with Ukraine, the two presidents have been aiming to establish themselves as a counterbalance to the US-led alliance.

Meanwhile, in his opening remarks to Jinping, Putin praised China's "unprecedented" close ties, which were broadcast on Russian television. Putin highlighted the need for strong economic ties, citing a new agreement with China to export 10 billion cubic metres of gas from eastern Russia per year. Further, the Chinese President was quoted as telling Putin that China and Russia are dedicated to "deepening back-to-back strategic cooperation."

(Image: AP)