US Condemns Afghanistan Blast, Says Children Have Right To Education Without Fear

The United States has condemned the recent blast in Afghanistan's Samangan that killed 19 students and injured 23 others. While condemning the Afghanistan blast, a US representative said that all Afghani children have the right to go to school without fear. The same was shared on Twitter from the account of the US Special Representative for Afghanistan that wrote, "Terrible news from Samangan this morning. Children were among those killed and injured in an attack on a religious school. The United States condemns this senseless attack against innocent civilians. All Afghan children have the right to go to school without fear."

Terrible news from Samangan this morning. Children among those killed and injured in an attack on a religious school. The United States condemns this senseless attack against innocent civilians. All Afghan children have the right to go to school without fear. — U.S. Special Representative Thomas West (@US4AfghanPeace) November 30, 2022

One of the Taliban officials said that at least 10 students were injured as a blast occurred at a religious school in northern Afghanistan, as per ANI reports.

Afghanistan blast condemned by the United States

Earlier, on November 30, at least 19 students were killed and 23 were injured in the blast that took place in Jahdia seminary in Aybak city of Samangan in Afghanistan during the afternoon prayers, reported Tolo News (local news media agency). The report of the demise of the 19 students and 23 injured was shared by the doctor of Samangan Provincial Hospital, reported Tolo news.

According to the local officials, the blast happened during the afternoon prayers. Later, the Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor shared that many have been injured in the blast in Aybak which is the capital of the northern Samangan province, Afghanistan. Further, no group or entity has come forward to take responsibility for the explosion at the religious school, reported ANI. The violence and blasts have become a common phenomenon in Taliban's Afghanistan and the Taliban had broken multiple promises towards Humans and women's rights, said Human Rights groups.