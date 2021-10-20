The United States administration on Wednesday raised concern over the recent violent attacks on Hindu temples and businesses in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja celebrations. The US has now urged authorities to fully investigate the communal attacks, saying the freedom of religion or belief is a human right. The Office of International Religious Freedom head by the US Department of State called it ‘deadly’ and said that they condemn the attacks happening.

Attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh intensified last Wednesday after an alleged blasphemous post surfaced on social media during the Durga Puja celebrations. Later on Sunday night, a mob attacked 66 houses and set on fire at least 20 homes of Hindus in Bangladesh. According to local media reports, at least six have been killed in separate attacks in the country.

US condemns attack against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh

Reacting to the communal violence, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said that the US condemned the attacks. “We condemn the recent violent attacks on Hindu temples and businesses in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja celebrations. Our thoughts are with the Hindu community as we urge authorities to investigate fully. Freedom of religion or belief is a human right,” he tweeted.

We condemn the recent violent attacks on Hindu temples and businesses in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja celebrations. Our thoughts are with the Hindu community as we urge authorities to investigate fully. Freedom of religion or belief is a human right. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) October 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the US Office of International Religious Freedom also raised concern over the issue. “We are appalled by recent reports of deadly attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh. All, including members of religious minority groups, have the right to worship freely, w/o threats of violence or intimidation,” the department noted on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to initiate immediate action against the ones who started the violence using religion. Khan later claimed that the attacks were 'pre-planned' and aimed at destroying communal harmony in the country. He has assured that the reason behind such acts will be made public soon and those involved in it will be given exemplary punishment.

Attacks on Durga pandals, ISKCON in Bangladesh

At first, at least three people were killed while 60 others were injured in multiple cases of communal violence during the Durga Puja festivities in Bangladesh's Chandpur Hajiganj Upazila. The Bangladesh Police booked over 4,000 named and unnamed people in connection with the communal violence that led to the death of six people, including two Hindus.

In another follow-up to the violence, a member of the ISKON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali area was killed in a mob attack at the ISKCON temple in Noakhali. The sculpture of ISCKON founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada was also burnt down by the goons during the brutal attack. Following violent mob attacks on Hindu religious temples, ISKCON officials wrote a letter to the Sheikh Hasina-led administration demanding 'swift action'.

Image: AP