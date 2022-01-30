US Condemns N. Korea's Longest-range Missile Test, Asks To Refrain From Destabilizing Acts

Hours after North Korea fired its most powerful missile on Sunday, the United States responded strongly and asked Pyongyang's Supreme leader to refrain from executing such acts in the future. The statement came in line with the reports that North Korea fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office. The latest test was North Korea’s seventh round of launches this month. According to the details of the launch shared by US' close allies--Japan and South Korea-- the missile was launched on a lofted trajectory, evidently to avoid the territorial areas of neighbours. The military report said the missile attained a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometres (1,242 miles) and travelled 800 kilometres (497 miles) before landing in the sea.

As per the information shared by the Japanese and South Korean militaries, it suggested Supreme leader Kim Jong-un has tested its longest-range ballistic missile in 2017. Though the Japanese military analysis suggested that the intercontinental ballistic missiles had the potential to reach deep into the American homeland, the United States said it did not pose an immediate threat to US personnel, or territory. "While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory, or that of our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation. The U.S. commitment to the defence of the ROK and Japan remains ironclad," read the statement released by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on Sunday. Further, in the statement, the US condemned the launch and added it has been closely monitoring the situation with its allies countries.

South Korean President called an emergency meeting to assess the situations

"We are aware of the DPRK’s ballistic missile launch today and are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan, as well as other regional allies and partners. The United States condemns these actions and calls on the DPRK to refrain from further destabilizing acts," added the statement. Meanwhile, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno condemned the act and added the ballistic missiles were landed in waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. According to Matsuno, the missile flew for around 30 minutes before landing in the waters. There were no immediate reports of damage to boats or aircraft, he added. On the other hand, South Korean President Moon Jae-in called an emergency meeting to assess the situation. "The North “should stop its actions that create tensions and pressure and respond to the dialogue offers by the international community including South Korea and the United States,” news agency AP quoted the statement released by Moon's office.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP