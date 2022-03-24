After the religiously-driven Taliban administration called against the opening of educational institutes to girls beyond 6th grade on Wednesday, the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said the US rejects the Taliban's decision.

Antony Blinken On Wednesday (local time), he took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the new Afghan administration's decision. While speaking about the significance of education, Blinken said, "Education is a human right."

The US Secretary of State said the US dismisses the Taliban's justifications for abandoning their promise to the Afghan people that all Afghans would be free to return to school at all levels today.

Education is a human right. The United States rejects the Taliban’s excuses for reversing their commitment to the people of Afghanistan that all Afghans would be able to return to school at all levels today. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 24, 2022

Ned Price, another US official who is State Department's Spokesperson reiterated the stance of the US against the decision. In his tweet on Wednesday (local time), Price said Taliban Amir and other leaders’ decision to ban girls from schools above grade 6 will profoundly harm the Afghan people. He further added the decision will affect Afghanistan’s prospects for economic growth, and the Taliban’s aim to enhance relations with the international community.

"Taliban Amir and other leaders’ decision to ban girls from school above grade 6 will profoundly harm the Afghan people, the country’s prospects for economic growth, and the Taliban’s ambition to improve relations with the international community," US State Department's Spokesperson Ned Price tweeted.

We stand with Afghan girls

"As many girls and women were returning to secondary classrooms across the country, they were told to go home until further notice," statement in a press release on Wednesday (local time) by the Office of State Department.

"We stand with Afghan girls and their families, who see education as a path to realizing the full potential of Afghanistan’s society and economy," the statement further added.

Taliban on Girl's education

Earlier, a senior Taliban leader told the Associated Press that girls' schools across Afghanistan will hopefully return by late March, providing the first schedule for the restart of high schools for girls since the organization retook power in mid-August. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Afghan government's spokesman and deputy minister of culture and media, told journalists that the group's education department would open classes for all girls and women during the Afghan New Year, which begins on March 21.

The surprising decision was made late on March 22 as Afghanistan's Education Ministry prepared for the start of the new school year, which was expected to usher in the return of girls to the classroom. The Ministry of Education issued a statement earlier this week urging all students to attend school.