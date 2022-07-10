US Condemns Violence In Sri Lanka, Urges 'restraint And Democratic Transition Of Power'

The US condemned the violence in Sri Lanka, urging all the parties to come together and arrive at a democratic solution to the ongoing crisis. US Ambassador to Sri Lanka said the country is keeping an eye on the political events in the island nation.

The response comes as Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on July 9, fled to an unknown location, as people broke into the presidential palace, coupled with the decision of PM Ranil Wickremesinghe to step down.

Later in the evening, his private house was also torched by the protesters, who all vowed to occupy the PM and President's residences until they quit office.

Ambassador Julie Chung urged the parliament to take the situation towards the betterment of the nation and not any one political party, “This is a fragile and substantial moment in Sri Lanka’s history, and we urge restraint and respect from all directions to allow the Sri Lankan parliament to approach this juncture with a commitment to the betterment of the nation - not any one political party.”

‘Parties should cooperate for democratic transition of power’: US Ambassador to Sri Lanka

The US assured full backing for solving the country’s debt crisis, requesting political factions across the spectrum to work in unison for a democratically elected government.

“We call on all parties to cooperate to achieve a peaceful, democratic transition of power, and urge any new constitutionally selected government to implement solutions that will achieve long term economic stability,” said Chung, as she also called on for an investigation into the incidents and prosecution of those involved in violence that caused destruction of property.

President flees, PM resigns as houses set on fire

In an unprecedented turn of events in Sri Lanka on July 9, videos emerged of a sea of people barging into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s palace, followed by protesters setting on fire, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private house, as he resigned from PM’s office.

A video was also put out of the security forces outside the President’s palace firing on the protesters before they broke into the palace. It is yet to be known whether any casualties were reported during the firing.

According to Sri Lankan media, Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena that he will step down as President on July 13. Speaker Abeywardana will take charge as the country's interim PM.

IMAGE: @USAmbSL - Twitter / AP