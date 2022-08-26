US Conducts Additional Retaliatory Airstrikes In Syria, Kills 4 Iranian-backed Militants

Following the Iran-backed militants rockets strike on coalition basis in Syria that resulted in the injuries of three US personnel, the United States conducted additional air attacks targeting enemy positions as well as rocket launchers close to Deir ez-Zor in northeast Syria. According to a statement from US Central Command (USCENTCOM), over the last 24 hours, CENTCOM forces have attacked Iran-affiliated militants in the region in retaliation to Wednesday's rocket strikes on 'Mission Support Site Conoco' and 'Mission Support Site Green Village' in northeast Syria.

The US troops launched strikes with AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, AC-130 gunships, as well as M777 artillery. As a result of the assault, "four enemy fighters killed and seven enemy rocket launchers destroyed," the statement reads.

Referring to the incident, Michael "Erik" Kurilla, the commander of US Central Command, said, “We will respond appropriately and proportionally to attacks on our servicemembers,” as per the statement. He added, “No group will strike at our troops with impunity. We will take all necessary measures to defend our people.”

CENTCOM forces engage militants in northeast Syriahttps://t.co/xtScqjVbeK pic.twitter.com/ysTkjo0B7s — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 25, 2022

Three American military servicemen injured in two separate Iran-backed rocket attacks

On Wednesday, August 24, three American military servicemen were injured in two separate Iran-backed rocket attacks on facilities housing US troops in Syria. One US serviceman at Mission Support Site Conoco underwent minor injury treatment and is currently back on duty, while the other two are having their injuries examined, as per a statement from USCENTCOM.

The USCENTCOM stated that US forces have destroyed three vehicles and equipment used to fire some of the rockets in response to rocket attacks at two locations in Syria. Initial assessments also revealed that two to three Iranian-backed terrorists who were thought to be responsible for one of the assaults were killed as a result of the US reaction.

CENTCOM forces respond to attempted coordinated rocket attacks

at Conoco, Green Village bases in northeast Syriahttps://t.co/J4sc7zHDdj pic.twitter.com/tXEo8IpPNZ — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 24, 2022

The strikes began at 7:20 p.m. (local time) when multiple missiles landed inside the Mission Support Site Conoco perimeter. According to the statement, more missiles quickly landed nearby Mission Support Site Green Village. It is however uncertain whether the facilities or equipment at each location were damaged, according to the NBC News report.

General Kurilla stated, “We are closely monitoring the situation”. He also clarified, “We have a total spectrum of the capability to mitigate threats across the region, and we have every confidence in our ability to protect our troops and Coalition partners from attacks”, as per a statement from CENTCOM.

Following the attacks on US installations, the Biden administration sent out attack helicopters in a "proportionate and planned" response, according to CENTCOM. Although Washington added that it will continue to take the necessary actions to defend and protect its citizens, it insisted that it did not want to go to war with Iran.

(Image: AP)