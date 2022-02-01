US Confirms It Intercepted Houthi Missiles Targetting Sites In UAE: Report

US officials have revealed that the United Nations military launched interceptor missiles during an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels that targeted the United Arab Emirate (UAE) during a visit by Israel’s president, AP reported. Notably, this is the second time American troops have opened fire. The incident was acknowledged by the White House and Pentagon on Monday.

Last year, Joe Biden announced that the US was ending support for the Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen. The involvement of the United States in defending the UAE comes as the Houthi militants have declared Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi a target. Notably, Al-Dhafra has been a major base of operations for armed drones and F-35 stealth fighters as it hosts more than 2,000 American troops.

US military responds to missile threat on UAE

"The US military responded to an inbound missile threat on the United Arab Emirates, and this involved the employment of Patriot interceptors to... (support) efforts by the armed forces of the UAE," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. She added, "I would say we are working quite closely with them." Meanwhile, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that "US Patriots were fired, but it was the Emirati surface-to-air missiles that actually engaged the targets."

"If we can help defend our Emirati partners, we’re going to do that," Kirby said when he was asked about whether that would include targets outside of Al-Dhafra. During his address, US President Joe Biden spoke about the attack on the UAE at the White House during a visit by Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, saying that "America will have the backs of our friends in the region."

However, the attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas, reported the UAE's state-run WAM news agency. At that moment, it was not clear where the remnants fell, since American Patriot missiles are thought only to be deployed at Al-Dharafa. This attack came right before Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to the Dubai Expo 2020.

(Image: PTI/AP)

(With Inputs from AP)