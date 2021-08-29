US Confirms Unmanned Airstrike On Vehicle With Suspected ISIS-K Planner Near Kabul Airport

The US officials on Sunday said that it carried out a drone strike against a suspected ISIS-K planner who was allegedly a potential threat to Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. As per AP, the threat is believed to have been eliminated, according to a statement issued by the US shortly after the airstrike in which six people were reportedly killed.

US Central Command spokesperson Bill Urban said that the US military forces carried a self-defence unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike on a "vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International Airport."

"We're confident we successfully hit the target," Urban said, adding that the vehicle had a substantial amount of "explosive material". He further said that number of casualties are being ascertained.

Taliban, with whom the US is sharing intelligence, had also said that the US airstrike targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle en route to Kabul airport, reported The Associated Press quoting a Taliban spokesman.

An Afghan police chief said that the rocket hit a neighbourhood northwest of Kabul airport. The airstrike had struck a residential house in the Gulai area of ​​Khajeh Baghra in the 11th security district, he said.

The US military on Friday had carried out an aerial strike against a "planner" of the IS-K (Islamic State-Khorasan), the group which claimed credit for the Kabul suicide bombing.

Navy Capt. Bill Urban, a Central Command spokesman, had said in a statement, "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation against an ISIS-K planner. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties."

Kabul airport twin blasts

In Thursday's explosion, scores of Afghans were killed after two bombings that took place at the Kabul international airport. The first blast was reported near Abbey Gate, while the second one was near the Baron Hotel. In retaliation, the US eliminated the ISIS-K 'planner'.

Image: @MuslimShirzad-Twitter/AP