US Continues To See Diplomacy As Best Way To Deal With North Korea: Pentagon

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby stated that the government believed that diplomacy was the best way to achieve complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. At the same time, Kirby also mentioned the rising need to completely implement the UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions to stop the North from further advancing its missile capabilities, Yonhap News Agency reported on Saturday.

"Obviously, we don’t want to see the North Korean military programme continue to be able to pose a threat to our South Korean allies or to the region. So we continue to call on Kim Jong-un to sit down and discuss the way forward, "Kirby said referring to the North Korean leader, in a press briefing on Friday.

"So our view hasn’t changed. We want to see the complete, verifiable denuclearization of the peninsula. We believe that diplomacy is the best track to take to get there, and we’re willing to sit down with no preconditions, "he added.

North Korea warns US on resuming nuclear & long-range missile tests

North Korea hinted that they would soon resume "all temporarily-suspended activities," including nuclear and long-range missile testing that has been paused. It is worth mentioning here that Pyongyang has been following a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests since November 2017. In last one month, North Korea has launched four short-range blastic missiles, and later the Biden administration imposed new sanctions over the North's ongoing missile testing activity. North Korea's Foreign Ministry warned of stronger and much more specific retaliation over the sanctions.

North Korea has violated Security Council resolutions: John Kirby

John Kirby highlighted that North Korea's missile testing missions are violations of Security Council resolutions and these activities must be stopped. "These ballistic missile launches are violations of Security Council resolutions. We continue to call on Pyongyang to cease that activity and for everybody involved in the international community to actually live up to the sanctions that have already been put in place," said Kirby, reported by Yonhap News Agency. "China has influence over Pyongyang. We know that and we certainly hope that they'll use that influence for the betterment of not only themselves and the region, but the whole world, "he added.