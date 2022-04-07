US Continues To Work With South Korea To Maintain Capabilities To Counter Threats: Kirby

US Defence Department Press Secretary John Kirby has stated that Washington is in contact with South Korea to ensure that they have adequate capabilities to counter the threats. Addressing a press briefing on April 6, Kirby stressed that North Korea continues to pose a threat. In response to a question regarding the US considering deploying strategic assets, Kirby said that he would not reveal the details. However, he added that they are constantly looking at their needs for preparedness.

"We're going to continue to work with our South Korean allies on making sure that our capabilities are appropriate to the threat. The threat that's continued to be posed by North Korea, and by their advancing ballistic missile program," John Kirby said in the press briefing.

Responding to a question regarding the US deploying nuclear weapons in South Korea, Pentagon Press Secretary stated that their work is to ensure that they continue to make a contribution to the alliance in "meaningful, tangible ways" for the peninsula's security and other allies in the region. He further stated that they remain in constant touch with South Korea. Speaking at a press briefing, Kirby called North Korea's launches "troubling" and noted that they continue to advance and improve their ballistic missile program. He stressed that North Korea continues to learn from each test even if they fail in the launch.

"We know that they are continuing to try to advance and improve their ballistic missile program. And with each test whether it's a failure or not, they learn from that, and that's troubling," John Kirby said in the press briefing.

US expressed willingness to hold talks in 'good faith' with North Korea: John Kirby

Furthermore, John Kirby asserted that the US has condemned these launches and added that these actions violate existing UN Security Council resolutions. Kirby emphasized that they continue to express their willingness to hold talks in "good faith" with North Korea without setting up preconditions to find diplomacy to reach an outcome for security inability on the peninsula and added that North Korea has not shown any interest in talks. The statement of John Kirby comes as North Korea has been conducting missile launches this year.

US Special Representative for North Korea meets Liu Xiaoming

Earlier, United States Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim met with Chinese Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming in Washington on Tuesday, April 5, to discuss North Korea's missile launches, according to the statement of US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. Sung Kim said that the DPRK's 13 ballistic missile tests this year are a "clear violation" of several United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and presented a major danger to regional stability. The US envoy stressed that these actions would be responded to "firmly" and U will engage in "serious and sustained diplomacy with North Korea.

Image: AP