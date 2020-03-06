US: Coronavirus Cases Increase To 232, Death Toll Mounts To 14

The novel coronavirus cases spread further across the United States on March 5 taking the death toll to 14 with the latest fatality recorded in King County, Washington. At least 57 new cases were reportedly confirmed striking for the first time in Colorado, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas and San Francisco. According to the reports, US Congress quickly approved more than $8billion to fight the deadly epidemic while Americans faced increasing disruptions to their daily lives.

Virus to impact country's economy

After applauding his own administration for handling the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the United States President Donald Trump has confessed on March 5 that it “certainly” might have an impact on the country's economy. While appearing at his first town hall meeting of the 2020 election season, Trump has said that the fatal virus can hurt the economy, but later added that he “likes” that American people are now spending money inside the country.

With approximately 100,000 CoronaVirus cases worldwide, and 3,280 deaths, the United States, because of quick action on closing our borders, has, as of now, only 129 cases (40 Americans brought in) and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

232 confirmed cases in US

As the total confirmed cases of coronavirus reach at least 232 in the United States with 14 deaths, Trump claims that “it's all going to work out”. While urging people to remain calm, the US President claimed that his administration has “plans for every single possibility”. However, Trump also hoped that the epidemic “doesn't last too long”. COVID-19 has now spread to over 70 countries and also taken a toll on the stock market while raising fears of an economic dip as Trump campaigns for a second term in the office.

As the world is battling against the new coronavirus outbreak, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft have advised their employees to work from home. According to reports, the recent development came after the virus outbreak in the Washington state escalated in the recent past. The announcement was made after health officials in the most affected US state instructed all workplaces to allow staff to work from isolation.

