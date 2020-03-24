US Could Become New Epicentre Of Coronavirus Outbreak, Warns WHO

The World Health Organisation on Tuesday, March 24, warned that the United States could become the new epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak as there is a “very large acceleration” in the number of cases in the country.

WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told the media that over the last 24 hours, 85% of new cases were registerd in Europe and the United States. Of those, 40% were from the US, she added. As per international media reports, Harris said that they are witnessing a very large acceleration in the number of cases in the US and added that the outbreak is increasing in its intensity.

US confirms more than 46,000 infected cases

As per reports, the US has reported more than 46,000 infected cases and 582 deaths related to coronavirus and is likely to overtake Italy in the number of confirmed cases. Authorities have also suggested the US is on track to eventually overtake China’s record of nearly 82,000 infected cases.

US President Donald Trump has reportedly claimed that he is unlikely to follow the suggestion of his medical advisors for a complete lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. Trump added that such a move would have an adverse impact on the country's economy. The US President reportedly told the media at the White House news conference on March 23 that he cannot completely shut down the country, adding that they can't afford to take such a step given the size of their economy.

As per international media reports, coronavirus has so far claimed 582 lives in the US with 29 new deaths and 2,411 new confirmed cases as of March 24. Trump informed the media that the two week precaution period has been successful.

As per reports, the 15-day period of the government's initial guidelines is about to end next week after which Trump plans to come out with a new set of guidelines. Meanwhile, it is being said that anti-malarial drugs that are currently under investigation to treat the deadly coronavirus could be a “gift from God” despite the warnings by the scientists against over-exaggeration of unproven medicines.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is tightening its grip across the world including the US, Trump had said last week that his administration was working to significantly expand access to hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine after the early studies in France and China found that the drugs had helped the patient suffering from the diseases caused by the fatal virus.

