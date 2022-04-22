US, Cuba Hold Highest-level Diplomatic Talks In Four Years On Illegal Immigration

After a period of serious disruption in relations during the Trump administration, the United States and Cuba conducted their highest-level diplomatic discussions in four years on Thursday. According to an Associated Press report, senior State Department officials met with Cuba's deputy foreign minister in Washington to address and discuss migration, with the US seeking to stop an increasing number of Cubans attempting to enter the US illegally.

According to a press release from the US Department of State, these bilateral talks on migration are usually held semiannually, demonstrating both nations' commitment to examining the US-Cuba Migration Accords' implementation on a regular basis.

Further, the discussions, as per the US State Department, explored areas of effective migration cooperation as well as challenges to ensuring safe, orderly, and legal migration. The discussion came only one day after US border authorities said that the number of Cubans requesting admission had doubled from February to March, reaching 32,500, and is now five times higher than in October 2021.

Highlighting the migrant issue, spokesperson for the US State Department Ned Price said, “We have seen, and this I think underscores the imperative of undertaking these talks, we have seen a significant increase in irregular migration on a part of Cuban migrants coming to the United States,” Associated Press reported.

The shared goal of US and Cuba is to facilitate safe, legal, and orderly migration

In addition to this, during the meeting, the US interagency delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Emily Mendrala, while the Cuban delegation was led by Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio. These migration conferences give a chance to talk about how to put the Migration Accords into practise on a global scale, as per the press release.

The US also addressed the consular services at the US Embassy in Havana, including the restoration of limited immigrant visa services starting in May, present American citizen services, as well as current issuance of emergency non-immigrant visas. Furthermore, the release added that facilitating safe, legal, and orderly migration between Cuba and the US, is the shared goal between the two countries, and it is in line with US objectives in supporting family reunion and encouraging greater respect for human rights and basic freedoms in Cuba.

In terms of migration, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced on Monday that it had stopped over 79,800 Cubans from October 2021 to March 2022, more than doubling the total for the entire year of 2021 and five times the total for the entire year of 2020. In March, the CBP halted over 209,000 migrants of all nationalities, the largest monthly total in 22 years, Associated Press reported.

Apart from this, the Biden administration has been pressuring foreign nations to do more to prevent migrants from reaching the United States, most notably during Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas' visit to Panama this week.

(Image: AP/ @@DiazCanelB_Twitter)