US Decides To Postpone Sanctions Against Wagner In Africa, But Argues 'not Taking Sides'

As the paramilitary group Wagner declared mutiny against Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and advanced with a convoy fitted with machine guns towards Capital Moscow to overthrow Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, the United States closely monitored the volatile unfolding of the power struggle.

US intelligence was tracking indications that the PMC Wagner Group’s chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had plans of mobilising his troops against nuclear-armed Russia’s military leadership and the potential unrest, days before. On Saturday, General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, abruptly called off his scheduled trip to the Middle East due to the evolving military situation in Russia and its potential implications, his spokesman was quoted saying in an official statement released by Milley's office.

Milley also held a phone conversation with General Valerii Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to discuss the developments, while Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder told a briefing that the US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is closely monitoring the situation unravelling in Russia.

PMC Wagner fighters in Bakhmut. Credit: Telegram/Wagner

'Not taking sides?'

United States had plans in place to impose sanctions against the gold mining business of Wagner Private Military Company [PMC] in Africa. But as the mercenaries group launched a revolt on the streets of the Russian Federation, the US Department of State is now delaying the embargo. Washington, although, argued that it “does not want to appear to be taking sides,” a White House source who requested anonymity, revealed to the reporter of the American newspaper WSJ.

Prigozhin, for months, has been putting out the audios lambasting Moscow’s military leadership, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and particularly chief of the Russian armed forces Gen. Valery Gerasimov, for withholding shells and munitions leading to significant troops losses among his detachment units fighting in the eastern flank of Ukraine, Donbass. Oligarch boss vowed retaliation for a strike on a Wagner military camp that killed a “huge amount” of his mercenaries.

White House, in its analysis, has labelled Wagner as a “rival power centre to the Russian military and other Russian militaries.” It suggested that the Wagner boss, famously dubbed “Putin’s chef” was working to advance his own interests. While the uprising in Russian Federation played for hours, Wagner took control of the southern military command, the main logistics hub for the Ukraine war located in the city of Rostov-on-Don. And before advancing toward Moscow, a truce brokered by Belarusian strongman Aleksandr Lukashenko ended in Wagnerites retreating from their “march for justice to Moscow.”

Russia’s shadowy mercenaries have long used Africa as a conduit for arms during Moscow’s war in neighbouring Ukraine. Previously, the US had slapped sanctions on Ivan Aleksandrovich Maslov, head of the Wagner group in Mali who the State Department officials said worked closely with Malian officials to enhance the footprint of Wagner in Mali, Central African Republic, Libya and elsewhere across the African continent. White House also took parallel actions on two Mali military officials, Col Moustaph Sangare and Maj Lassine Togola, accusing the duo’s involvement in the 2022 Moura massacre. The killings were carried out by Malian Armed Forces and Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group in Mopti Region.

Wagner private mercenary group deployed near the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Credit: Reuters

Wagner Group “may be attempting to obscure its efforts to acquire military equipment for use in Ukraine, including by working through Mali and other countries where it has a foothold,” the US Treasury has noted in a statement as it imposed sanctions on the mercenaries group. Fundings from the Wagner troops’ mining activities is used for illicit Russian state-sponsored activities, US intelligence suggests.

Security & stability on African soil in exchange for mining of gold

Shortly after the French and UK troop withdrawal in May, Wagner collaborated with ruling junta to resolve the security issues in Mali and sought business opportunities in mining. Wagnerites allegedly promise security and stability on African soil in exchange for the mining of gold and other resources. Wagnerites often use fake documentation, and uncrewed armoured vehicles for the acquisition and transit of mines. Wagner has been expanding its foothold mainly due to asymmetric race with the United States and NATO countries, to establish its wider presence.

Africa is Russia’s foreign policy priority since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Moscow seeks to depend the continent on its military assets for jihadist counterinsurgency and counterterrorism operations in exchange for raw materials and resources like gold, diamond, uranium, manganese and more. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has relied on private paramilitary companies to expand Russia’s influence in Africa even as since 2018 ‘mercenaryism’ has been outlawed under Article 359 of its criminal code.

PMC Wagner in Rostov. Credit: Telegram/Wagner

"Putin's de facto shadow army” PMC Wagner fighters have been accused of egregious human rights violations, violence, and civilian abuse across regions they have established a wider presence. During the Ukraine war, Wagner soldiers brutally executed their own. A Russian fighter, identified as Yevgenny Nuzhin, 55, was beheaded with a sledgehammer for switching sides to fight for the Ukrainians, and committing ‘treason’. Wagner-linked channel on Telegram shared the disturbing taped video titled “The hammer of revenge” where a Russian mercenary smashed the head of the soldier with the sledgehammer soon as he confessed desertion. Prigozhin, Putin's ally behind the paramilitary Wagner Group, justified the gory act of Wagner saying: “A dog receives a dog’s death.”

PMC Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Credit: Telegram/Wagner

In January US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action to degrade the Russian Federation’s capacity to wage war against Ukraine by designating the PMC Wagner as a “significant transactional criminal organisation.” It accused Wagner of meddling and destabilising countries in Africa, committing widespread human rights abuses and extorting natural resources. In the Central African Republic (CAR), said the US Treasury, Wagner personnel have engaged in serious criminal activity, including mass executions, rape, child abductions, physical abuse, targeting of women or any civilians through the commission of acts of violence, or abduction, forced displacement, or attacks.

The US sought to disrupt Wagner’s so-called “global network” with sanctions. But it now appears, that after the armed uprising against Russia’s military and leadership as Wagner deployed 25,000 of his mercenaries "to restore justice” in Russia, the US is convinced to postpone its plans of sanctioning the paramilitary company fighters.