US Decries Al-Shabaab's Attack On Somali Hotel; Vows Support For Counter-terrorism Efforts

The US State Department, on Saturday, condemned the Al-Qaeda-linked terror group Al-Shabaab's attack at a hotel in the Somali capital that claimed lives of at least 40 people and affirmed its full support in holding the perpetrators accountable for the heinous crime. In a statement released on August 20, it expressed heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones and wished a full recovery to those injured in the attack.

"The United States strongly condemns the Al-Shabaab attack at the Hyatt Hotel in Mogadishu. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones, wish a full recovery to those injured and commend Somalia’s security forces," reads the statement.

The U.S. condemns al-Shabaab's attack at the Hayat Hotel that took Somali lives. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones, wish a full recovery to those injured & reaffirm our support for Somalia’s counter-terrorism efforts. https://t.co/5HQsW1Qzvi — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) August 20, 2022

Further, the Biden administration categorically mentioned that it remains steadfast in its support of Somali and African Union-led efforts to counter terrorism and build a secure and prosperous future for the people of Somalia. Notably, the statement came as at least 40 people were killed and over 70 injured in an Islamist militant attack on a hotel, with government officials in a siege on Friday that ended after 30 hours of the gunfight. Citing Al-Shabaab's military spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab, the Somali Guardian reported among those killed were former officials, state employees and traditional leaders. As per Musab, the group repelled more than 15 attacks launched by the government troops.

Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group claimed responsibility for the attack

Evidently, Al-Shabab targetted the Hyatt Hotel, which is considered a hub for employees of the federal government. According to the media local reports, the gunmen entered the hotel after setting off explosions outside the building and subsequently started shooting officials and civilians, resulting in a fierce gunfight between security forces and gunmen from the jihadist group. Soon after the deadly attack on Friday, the Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group claimed responsibility. In a statement, the terror group said that the complex was under their control and added they "are shooting everyone". This is the same group which has been waging an insurgency against Somalia’s central government for more than 15 years. However, it was the first major attack since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May this year.

Image: AP