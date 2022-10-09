US Deepens Diplomatic Engagement With Pacific To Counter China's Influence In The Region

The United States has issued an 11-point Declaration on US-Pacific Partnership at a summit with 14 Pacific Islands, declaring that they shared a collective vision for a region where "democracy will be able to flourish." The declaration aims to counter China's growing influence in the Pacific region, and attempts to reduce the possibility of other countries in the Pacific region from getting into China's orbit, Global Strat View reported.

US President Joe Biden stated in the declaration, “We share a vision for a resilient Pacific region of peace, harmony, security, social inclusion, and prosperity, where individuals can reach their potential, the environment can thrive, and democracy will be able to flourish.”

US’ bid to stay relevant in the Pacific

Washington's plan to deepen diplomatic engagement in the Pacific comes as concerns over Beijing’s expanding influence in the region. During the summit, President Biden said, "The security of America, quite frankly, and the world depends on your security and the security of the Pacific islands."

According to Derek Grossman, an analyst with the global think tank RAND Corporation, Washington had not been much active in strengthening its ties with Pacific countries. However, with China's expanding influence in the region, the latest summit signified that the US is changing its outlook.

"We are still all working from, generally speaking, the same sheet of music, which is we don't want the Chinese establishing a military foothold in the region, and we don't want them corrupting the institutions of the region," Grossman said as quoted by Global Strat View.

Strengthening partnerships, bolstering Pacific regionalism, tackling the climate crisis as a priority, enhancing the cooperation to advance economic growth and sustainable development in the Pacific, mutual support to better prepare and respond to natural disasters, providing protection to the Blue Pacific and enhancement of the laws that govern it, maintenance of peace and security in the Pacific, addressing COVID-19 and other health-related concerns, expanding opportunities, comprehensively addressing the legacies of conflict and the promotion of nuclear nonproliferation, and future implementation of the Partnership were among the eleven points agreed upon through the declaration.

Moreover, Biden announced that the Pacific Island nations will receive up to $810 million in funds under the 'Pacific Partnership Strategy’. The United States is working at a micro level in order to remain relevant and strong in the Pacific region. It is undertaking financial investments, defence cooperation, COVID assistance, police training, and climate support.

Moreover, a key highlight of the summit was the participation from the Solomon Islands as it had recently, in May, met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. In the recent summit, Solomon Island opposed China's reference to the US Pacific Partnership Declaration. According to Global Strat View, the Island nation had previously denied access to ships from the US and UK, resulting from Beijing's influence. All this has added to the concerns of the US about the Solomon Islands becoming an ally of China.