US Defence Secy Austin To Meet Chinese Counterpart For First Time Amid Soaring Tensions

United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe for the first time when the Pentagon chief will travel to Singapore for a major defence summit next week, a senior defence official said on Friday, according to CNN. Even though the date and time for the Austin-Wei meeting are not yet set, the official reportedly said that the US Defence Secretary is scheduled to speak at Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday, June 11, one day before the Chinese Defence Secretary’s address.

It is to note that the US Defence Secretary and his Chinese counterpart have only spoken once on the phone on April 20. Earlier this year, in the first interaction between Austin and Wei, the officials spoke for 45 minutes. However, the media outlet noted that the Pentagon provided only a little information about the contents of that conversation. At the time, another senior defence official said, “It was a good first conversation”.

The official was further quoted as saying, “There was a range of issues discussed. Clearly, security issues in the Indo-Pacific were brought up. I think I'm going to just leave it at that for now."

Austin and Wei’s meeting would come at a crucial time for US-China ties. The US Defence Secretary has repeatedly described China as the “pacing challenge” for the Pentagon and said that the Indo-pacific region is the priority for the United States even amid the Russia-Ukraine war. During his speech and meetings throughout the conference, Austin is expected to underscore the importance of the region in the future US planning along with emphasising on working with US allies and partners to ensure the region remains open and free.

The senior official told CNN, “Indo-Pacific nations have made clear that they seek a region that's rooted in transparency, in freedom of navigation, in peaceful resolution of disputes, in respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of sovereign states.”

“At the same time, we have also seen what an assault on these shared principles looks like, from the [People's Republic of China's] harassment in the South China Sea to Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, and we're actively working to build a more transparent and inclusive security order for the region”, they added.

China lashes out at US over Congress members' visit to Taiwan

In the latest blow to US-China ties, Beijing was irked by a recent Taiwan visit of a US congressional delegation. The delegation led by Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen who aims for “deeper and closer” relations with Washington. The Chinese embassy in the US issued a statement criticising the visit and called on Washington to “avoid sending wrong signals to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces."

