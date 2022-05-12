US Defense Secretary Austin Meets UK Counterpart; Discusses US-UK Relations, Ukraine War

United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin recently met with his British counterpart Ben Wallace in Washington to reaffirm the US-UK defence alliance as well as to discuss Russia’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby stated.

Kirby, on Wednesday, said, “The leaders discussed the importance of transatlantic cooperation and regional security in light of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal attack on Ukraine. They also discussed ongoing efforts to support Ukraine, including through the provision of security assistance.”

As per the readout, Kirby noted that both sides look forward to meeting again in the next month for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Defense Ministerial and continuing to strengthen the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Furthermore, as per a report from the US Department of Defence, the US and the UK have been working together to defend Ukraine in its struggle against Russian intruders. Austin also praised his British counterpart for his leadership and support.

US-UK relationship has become stronger: Lloyd Austin

At the beginning of their meeting, Austin highlighted that the US-UK relationship has become stronger and even more durable, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He went on to say that both the nations have united in their support for Ukraine's military forces and people. He even added that their bravery has inspired the entire globe. “And I am proud to be working with you to help Ukraine defend their democracy," Austin said while addressing Wallace.

It was a pleasure welcoming @BWallaceMP back to the Pentagon. The Minister and I discussed ways to deepen our partnership, and I thanked him for the U.K.’s leadership in regards to aid to Ukraine. #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/FzfJxRjATl — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) May 11, 2022

As the Russia-Ukraine war has shifted gears, with Russia assaulting Ukraine's eastern and southern regions, Lloyd Austin warned by saying that Russia's invasion has progressed to a new, equally frightening phase. According to the report, the US Defense Secretary has asserted that they would continue to work together in unity to provide Ukraine with the resources it requires to fight the invaders now and in the future.

In addition to this, Austin noted that the UK has delivered weaponry and military supplies to the besieged Ukrainians, and through the UK-led 'International Deconfliction Coordination Center', they are currently working with others to boost donations and arrange security assistance shipments to Ukraine, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Wallace has hailed Austin for leading the effort to assist Ukraine, as well as America's unwavering support and commitment to NATO members.

(Image: AP)