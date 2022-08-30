US Delegation Led By Arizona Guv Doug Ducey Lands In Taiwan On Three-day Visit

In the midst of escalating tension in the region, a US delegation headed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on August 30 for a three-day visit. According to media reports, the visit would be mainly focused on semiconductors, which are crucial chips used in everyday electronics and have turned into a standoff in the US and China's technology competition.

His visit is the most recent in a string of visits by US politicians that has enraged China. Beijing claims the self-governing island off its coast as part of its territory and believes that the visits by US leaders encourage Taiwan independence forces. However, Ducey is on a mission to attract suppliers for his state's new $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) plant.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, business leaders, and university representatives from the semiconductor industry. In the wake of a recently passed law, American states are competing to attract a multibillion-dollar wave of investment in chip factories. Notably, the Indiana governor made a similar trip to Taiwan recently.

A hearty #Taiwan🇹🇼 welcome to Governor @DougDucey of the #US🇺🇸 state of #Arizona! We wish him & his delegation a fulfilling 3-day visit & look forward to working closely with the Grand Canyon State in building an economy of the future. pic.twitter.com/B1gSB7bk0s — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) August 30, 2022

US relies heavily on Taiwan for processor chips

Taiwan produces more than half of the world's supply of high-end processor chips. Officials in the United States are concerned that the country relies too heavily on Taiwan and other Asian suppliers for processor chips used in smartphones, medical devices, automobiles, and the majority of other electronic devices. Tensions with China over technology and security have exacerbated these concerns.

Chip shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic sent shockwaves through the auto and electronics industries, highlighting the potential for disruption. After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island on August 2, Beijing launched missiles into the sea near the island, disrupting shipping and air traffic and raising the prospect of chip export disruptions.

Further, a law passed by Congress on July 29 promised more than $52 billion in grants and other aid to help develop the US semiconductor industry, as well as a 25% tax credit for investors in US chip factories. In US, state governments are now promising tax breaks and grants in order to entice chip factories that they hope will become high-tech hubs.

Intel Corp, the only major US manufacturer, announced plans in March 2021 to invest $20 billion in two chip factories in Arizona. Since 1980, the company has had a second location in Arizona. Intel announced plans in January to invest $20 billion in an Ohio chip factory.

Image: AP